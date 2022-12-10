Expand / Collapse search
World Cup 2022: France survives England's late penalty kick, defending champions advance to semifinals

France will play Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Olivier Giroud of France celebrates scoring a goal to make it 1-2 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

France is once again moving on to semifinals of the World Cup.

The French beat Harry Kane and England 2-1 on Saturday. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to break the 1-1 tie. 

Kane kicked the ball too high, missing a crucial penalty kick in the 84th minute that would have made it a 2-2 tie. If Kane's kick had gone into the goal, he would have tied Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53 international goals.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Olivier Giroud of France celebrates scoring a goal to make it 1-2 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

It was his second spot kick of the match. He had scored earlier to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.

France remains on track to be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Harry Kane of England reacts after missing a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Gareth Southgate and the England national team came up short of reaching a second successive World Cup semifinal.

France could not have asked for a better start to the contest. Aurélien Tchouameni shook off a tackle from Declan Rice and struck a brilliant effort from a distance right past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Hugo Lloris of France makes a save during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

In the 25th minute, Dayot Upamecano tangled with Kane, which sparked calls for a penalty. The referee ultimately waved away appeals for the penalty after a video review.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

