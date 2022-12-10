World Cup 2022: Morocco stuns Portugal in quarterfinals, advance to semifinals for first time

The Cinderella story at the World Cup continues.

Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinals Saturday morning, 1-0. Morocco advances to play the winner of the quarterfinal match between England and France.

It’s the first time an African country has reached the semifinal stage. The three previous African countries to reach the quarterfinal stage – Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana – were all eliminated before the semifinals.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the second consecutive game, coming in as a sub in the 51st minute.

"A group too united to be broken by external forces," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any opponent. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe us! Go ahead, Portugal!"

After a few early chances, Morocco shockingly took the lead before halftime on a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute.

Morocco’s defense took it the rest of the way, frustrating Portugal, who were unable to put a ball in the back of the net.

The defense by Morocco has been stellar throughout the World Cup, allowing just one goal – an own goal against Canada in the group stages.

In their match against Switzerland in the Round of 16, Portugal scored six times.

Against Portugal, Morocco allowed 12 shots, with just three being on goal.

Morocco will look to continue its incredible run at the World Cup on December 14th against either England or France.