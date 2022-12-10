Expand / Collapse search
World Cup 2022: Morocco stuns Portugal in quarterfinals, advance to semifinals for first time

Morocco is the first African country to reach the semifinal stage of the World Cup

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Cinderella story at the World Cup continues. 

Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinals Saturday morning, 1-0. Morocco advances to play the winner of the quarterfinal match between England and France. 

Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. 

Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.  (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It’s the first time an African country has reached the semifinal stage. The three previous African countries to reach the quarterfinal stage – Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana – were all eliminated before the semifinals.

WORLD CUP 2022: MOROCCO SHOCKS SPAIN IN ROUND OF 16, ADVANCE TO QUARTERFINALS FOR FIRST TIME

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the second consecutive game, coming in as a sub in the 51st minute. 

"A group too united to be broken by external forces," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any opponent. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe us! Go ahead, Portugal!"

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. 

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022.  (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

After a few early chances, Morocco shockingly took the lead before halftime on a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute. 

Morocco’s defense took it the rest of the way, frustrating Portugal, who were unable to put a ball in the back of the net. 

The defense by Morocco has been stellar throughout the World Cup, allowing just one goal – an own goal against Canada in the group stages. 

In their match against Switzerland in the Round of 16, Portugal scored six times. 

Morocco's forward #19 Youssef En-Nesyri (R) celebrates with Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. 

Morocco's forward #19 Youssef En-Nesyri (R) celebrates with Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022.  (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Against Portugal, Morocco allowed 12 shots, with just three being on goal. 

Morocco will look to continue its incredible run at the World Cup on December 14th against either England or France. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

