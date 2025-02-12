Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Super Bowl draws historic audience as Eagles win second Lombardi Trophy

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

RECORD-SETTING – FOX's presentation of Super Bowl LIX became the most-watched Super Bowl on record, with a projected 127.7 million viewers tuning in across all platforms. Continue reading …

'THANKS TO HIM' – Two of the Eagles' biggest faces expressed their faith after Philadelphia steamrolled the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Continue reading …

CHAOS IN PHILLY – A wild scene broke out in Philadelphia's City Center as fans descended on the city's famous Broad Street to celebrate the Eagles winning the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Continue reading …

THE SWIFT EFFECT – Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley weighed in on the attention singer Taylor Swift has received, including some boos from fans attending Super Bowl LIX. Continue reading …

BIG DECISION – Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who recently wrapped up his 12th NFL season, will take some time to mull his football future. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Former collegiate swimmer Grace Estabrook, who competed alongside Lia Thomas at UPenn, spoke to Fox News Digital amid a lawsuit she filed against the university. Continue reading …

'VERY DISAPPOINTED' – Former Carolina Panthers star Steve Smith Sr. came to the defense of his former teammates after Cam Newton characterized the players as "losers" prior to his arrival. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Take a behind the scenes look FOX's NFL team, including NFL legend Tom Brady, as the season culminated in New Orleans with Super Bowl LIX. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' bid to make football history fell short, but OutKick's Armando Salguero discusses how the quarterback still managed to handle defeat like a champion. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Rachel Nichols breaks down Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers debut and what his presence means for the team's championship hopes. Watch here …

