Chiefs' Travis Kelce dishes on NFL playing future after crushing Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce isn’t making any decisions on his potential retirement – yet.

Kelce, 35, opened up about what his NFL future holds during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year and right now I am just kicking everything down the road. I am kicking every can I can down the road," Kelce said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion completed his 12th NFL season, which ended with a 40-22 demolition by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

"I am not making any crazy decisions, but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding there’s a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody."

"The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body."

"It’s a lot of time in the building… That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy. Right now, it was one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you tail off toward the back nine of your career."

With the Chiefs’ incredible success over the last eight seasons, Kelce has played 25 playoff games, adding nearly a season and half worth of games to the 175 regular season games he has played in his career.

Kelce was still productive this season, but his yards (823) and touchdowns (3) in the regular season this year were the lowest he has had in a full season.

In the Super Bowl, Kelce had just four catches for 39 yards, all of which came with the Chiefs trailing by multiple touchdowns.

"As you see yourself or feel yourself not having this success that you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow," Kelce said.

"To not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team is counting on you, those are all extremely hard things – it’s just a tough reality."

The star tight end said he was going to take some time to figure it out.

"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that – it’s a wholehearted decision," Kelce said.

"I’m not half-a--ing it. I’m fully here for them and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility."

If Kelce does decide to retire, he will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the best tight ends to ever play in NFL history.

