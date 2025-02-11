Super Bowl LIX shatters viewership records as millions watched Eagles win

Super Bowl LIX shattered records as NFL fans tuned in or streamed the Philadelphia Eagles’ blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, 40-22, in New Orleans.

FOX Sports announced on Monday that a projected average of 126 million watched the game across FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL Digital properties. The game was broadcast on FOX and streamed live for free on Tubi for the first time ever.

About 135.7 million viewers tuned in at the peak, which FOX Sports said was between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter of the game. By that time, the Eagles were already well on their way to a big victory.

Additionally, FOX Sports said 14.5 million streamed the game on Tubi and NFL Digital properties. Tubi received 13.6 million viewers alone.

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS CELEBRATES SUPER BOWL LIX VICTORY, MVP AT DISNEY'S MAGIC KINGDOM

The Eagles won the game behind outstanding performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and the defense, which was able to torment Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and shut down the offense almost completely.

Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP.

"This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams," head coach Nick Sirianni said. "We didn’t really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win."

The game also featured the Chiefs’ shot at three consecutive Super Bowl titles, Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, a Taylor Swift appearance and an historic visit from President Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.