Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX shatters viewership records as millions watched Eagles win

Eagles won the game 40-22

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Are the 2024-25 Eagles an all-time great NFL team with SBLIX win? | The Facility Video

Are the 2024-25 Eagles an all-time great NFL team with SBLIX win? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel reflect on whether the 2024-2025 Philadelphia Eagles are an all-time great NFL team after demolishing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX shattered records as NFL fans tuned in or streamed the Philadelphia Eagles’ blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, 40-22, in New Orleans.

FOX Sports announced on Monday that a projected average of 126 million watched the game across FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL Digital properties. The game was broadcast on FOX and streamed live for free on Tubi for the first time ever.

AJ Brown with the Lombardi Trophy

Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

About 135.7 million viewers tuned in at the peak, which FOX Sports said was between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter of the game. By that time, the Eagles were already well on their way to a big victory.

Additionally, FOX Sports said 14.5 million streamed the game on Tubi and NFL Digital properties. Tubi received 13.6 million viewers alone.

Cooper DeJean touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, #33, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Eagles won the game behind outstanding performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and the defense, which was able to torment Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and shut down the offense almost completely.

Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP.

"This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams," head coach Nick Sirianni said. "We didn’t really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win."

Patrick Mahomes stunned

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, #9, walk off the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The game also featured the Chiefs’ shot at three consecutive Super Bowl titles, Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, a Taylor Swift appearance and an historic visit from President Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.