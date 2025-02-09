Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni praise God after winning Super Bowl LIX: 'Thanks to Him'

It's the Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Two of the biggest faces in Philadelphia both pointed to their faith after the Eagles earned a dominant win in Super Bowl LIX.

The Birds got their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping their quest for three Super Bowl trophies in a row.

FOX broadcaster Tom Rinaldi met with head coach Nick Sirianni shortly after the clock hit triple zeroes, and Sirianni gave credit to the Lord for the victory.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"God’s blessed us very much," he said. "He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so first and foremost, thanks to Him. … Thank God, thank you Jesus." 

During the trophy presentation, he said to Terry Bradshaw, "All glory to God." 

Darius Slay also thanked his "Lord and Savior" when speaking with the NFL Network after the game.

In speaking with Erin Andrews, Jalen Hurts, the game's MVP, said, "God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows."

Jalen Hurts with Vince Lombardi Trophy

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie passes the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

The Chiefs, one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and a team that has obvious history in this game over the past two years, had just 34 total yards of offense in the first half as the Eagles defense was thriving against the offensive line. 

Patrick Mahomes was never comfortable, and it showed as they punted their first three possessions. Mahomes threw two picks, one of which was taken to the house by rookie Cooper DeJean. The Eagles defense sacked Mahomes six times.

Nick Sirianni is bathed in Gatorade

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked by teammates during the second half the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles' first Super Bowl came seven years ago when they took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

