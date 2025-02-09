Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni praise God after winning Super Bowl LIX: 'Thanks to Him'

Two of the biggest faces in Philadelphia both pointed to their faith after the Eagles earned a dominant win in Super Bowl LIX.

The Birds got their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping their quest for three Super Bowl trophies in a row.

FOX broadcaster Tom Rinaldi met with head coach Nick Sirianni shortly after the clock hit triple zeroes, and Sirianni gave credit to the Lord for the victory.

"God’s blessed us very much," he said. "He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so first and foremost, thanks to Him. … Thank God, thank you Jesus."

During the trophy presentation, he said to Terry Bradshaw, "All glory to God."

Darius Slay also thanked his "Lord and Savior" when speaking with the NFL Network after the game.

In speaking with Erin Andrews, Jalen Hurts, the game's MVP, said, "God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows."

The Chiefs, one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and a team that has obvious history in this game over the past two years, had just 34 total yards of offense in the first half as the Eagles defense was thriving against the offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes was never comfortable, and it showed as they punted their first three possessions. Mahomes threw two picks, one of which was taken to the house by rookie Cooper DeJean. The Eagles defense sacked Mahomes six times.

The Eagles' first Super Bowl came seven years ago when they took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

