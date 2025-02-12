Saquon Barkley doesn't understand Taylor Swift 'hate' at Super Bowl, says 'she's made the game bigger'

Taylor Swift heard the boos from fans at Super Bowl LIX but Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley admitted he couldn’t understand why.

Barkley helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title as Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, with Swift in attendance rooting for Travis Kelce and the guys in red and white.

He appeared on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday and was asked about the prospects of Kelce marrying Swift.

"I have no idea. I will say this though," he told Stern, "You know, I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there.

"She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. You know, we're all about, in football, we're all about, you know, how can we expand the game and make it more, you know, internationally and we're traveling to Brazil and we're traveling to Mexico, and you know, apparently we're traveling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and, you know, her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

Barkley didn’t have the breakout game he had been used to during the season, but still made NFL history.

He set the record for most rushing yards in a single season when counting regular-season and postseason stats. He had 57 yards in the win with 2,504 total rushing yards, beating the mark set in the 1998 season by Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis.