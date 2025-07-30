Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL HQ suspected target in deadly NYC shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DEVASTATED – An NFL employee was "seriously injured" in the mass shooting that left four people dead after a gunman opened fire inside an office tower in Manhattan. The building houses the league's offices. Continue reading …

RECOVERY MODE – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all New York City-based employees to work from home through next week following the tragic mass shooting that occurred at the league's headquarters. Continue reading …

'DEEPLY GRATEFUL' – Goodell also praised NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in a memo to employees who were at the building when a lone gunman killed four and injured others. Continue reading …

IN MEMORIAM – The New York Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of slain NYPD Officer Didarul Islam before the first pitch of Tuesday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. Continue reading …

EARLY EXIT– Two experienced, but young NFL players sent shockwaves through the league this week by abruptly announcing their respective retirements. Continue reading …

'GOOD OLE DAYS' – Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, addressed the late WWE star's death for the first time in a social media post Monday. Continue reading …

'CONSEQUENCES' – U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon addressed a Fox News Digital report that the Maine education commissioner discussed President Donald Trump's executive orders in a series of emails. Continue reading …

'FAIRNESS ISSUES' – Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the debate about the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, ended his holdout despite still not having a new contract. The star pass rusher is at Bengals training camp, but he isn't participating in team activities. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Raiders released Christian Wilkins just over one year after signing him to a lucrative four-year contract. Wilkins' exit was followed by allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a teammate. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Danny Parkins reacts to Deion Sanders sharing on "The Michael Irvin Podcast" that his son Shedeur Sanders asked him to avoid visiting Cleveland Browns training camp amid the team's ongoing quarterback competition. Watch here …

