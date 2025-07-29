Yankees hold moment of silence before first pitch against Rays in honor of fallen NYPD officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam before the first pitch of Tuesday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Before tonight's game, we held a moment of silence in memoriam of NYPD Police Officer Didarul Islam, who was tragically killed in the midtown shooting yesterday," the Yankees wrote on X.

An office building was the site of a mass shooting that left five dead, including Didarul, when a gunman unleashed fire inside before taking his own life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The high-rise office tower is located on 52nd Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan, a borough that neighbors the Bronx, the home of Yankee Stadium.

"The entire Yankees organization sends its condolences to his family as well as to the families of the other victims of this senseless act of violence," the Yankees statement concluded.

The Yankees trailed the Rays 3-0 in the third inning Tuesday night.

Flags at government buildings across the city were placed at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Islam, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed.

The building where the shooting took place houses the NFL's headquarters.

NFL'S ROGER GOODELL PRAISES NYPD OFFICER WHO WAS KILLED IN NYC SHOOTING

In a memo obtained by Fox News Digital, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed at least one NFL employee was "seriously injured" but was listed in stable condition.

Goodell also thanked Islam for his sacrifice.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," the memo said.

The 36-year-old had been on the force four years before he was gunned down Monday evening. He was a married father to two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with their third child, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Islam was assigned to the NYPD's 47th Precinct in the Bronx. He was one of two uniformed officers in the Park Avenue building when the shooting occurred.

The NYPD said Islam "represented the very best of our department."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD added. "We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.