NFL tells New York City employees to work from home after shooting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has informed all New York City-based employees to work from home through next week following the tragic mass shooting that occurred at their headquarters on Monday night.

Goodell was in communication with all league employees on Monday, and he stated that one staffer was "seriously injured," though in stable condition at a local hospital following the mass shooting that took the lives of four, including an off-duty police officer, before the gunman took his own life.

Fox News Digital obtained the latest "Message from the Commissioner," which stated the league’s plans to have all New York employees working remotely for the time being.

"For those of you based in our New York office, please plan to work remotely at least through the end of next week (August 8)," the memo read. "The office will remain closed during this time, and we ask that you do not attempt to enter the building until we confirm that it is ready for us to return."

Goodell also said in the memo that "our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the first responders and medical staff who acted so quickly and continue to provide care."

"Our thoughts and prayers remain especially with our colleague who was impacted," the memo continued. "He is currently surrounded by his family and members of the NFL community, and we are all continuing to hope for and support his full recovery."

Goodell also praised NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, the 36-year-old off-duty cop who died while working security inside 345 Park Avenue, in his earlier memo to employees.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," the memo read.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Tuesday on Fox 5 NY’s "Good Day New York" that the gunman was trying to target the NFL’s headquarters but took the wrong elevator bank. He said the floor he took was for Rudin Management.

Adams added the gunman, who was identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, alluded to having suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE. He had a grievance with the NFL.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank."

Adams said investigators were going through the "suicide note" the gunman left. An official told Fox News Digital the three-page note was found in the gunman's wallet and made references to CTE and expressed anger toward the NFL over the degenerative brain disease.

Goodell’s previous memo made sure to remind employees about the HR resources the company must go through this trying time. He reiterated as much in this memo.

"We are strongest when we come together and support one another," Goodell’s memo read. "To provide for our community, we will be holding a virtual town hall tomorrow where we can connect, share, and support each other.

"This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another. If you need additional support, do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or HR. We are here for you."

