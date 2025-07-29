Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Jets, Commanders players among young, rising stars who abruptly step away from NFL

Nate Herbib and Zach Evans are both in their 20s

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 29

A couple of experienced, but young NFL players recently made their shocking retirement announcements. 

New York Jets running back Zach Evans, 24, and Washington Commanders offensive guard Nate Herbig, 27, each decided to call it quits this week. The decisions come shortly before the NFL opens the 2025 preseason with Thursday's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL logo

The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Evans revealed his plans to retire on Monday. He was moved to New York's reserve/retired list. 

Evans finished his lone season at Ole Miss in 2022 with 936 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. His 6.5 average yards per carry led the vaunted SEC that season.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Evans in the sixth round in 2023. He appeared in 10 games in his rookie season.  Evans spent parts of the 2024 season on the Rams and Jets practice squads.

Zach Evans New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, #0, and running back Zach Evans, #38, participate in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park. New York, on July 23, 2025. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

One day after Evans announced his retirement plans, Herbig announced he would step away from the league.

Herbig went undrafted in 2019. He ultimately spent the first three years of his professional football career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had a one-year stint with the Jets and a two-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nate Herbig in a game

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig, #67, sets up to block during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Herbig signed with the Commanders earlier this offseason and is credited with 30 career starts.

Training camps opened across the NFL last week. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, to officially kick off the preseason.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.