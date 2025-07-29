Jets, Commanders players among young, rising stars who abruptly step away from NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple of experienced, but young NFL players recently made their shocking retirement announcements.

New York Jets running back Zach Evans, 24, and Washington Commanders offensive guard Nate Herbig, 27, each decided to call it quits this week. The decisions come shortly before the NFL opens the 2025 preseason with Thursday's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Evans revealed his plans to retire on Monday. He was moved to New York's reserve/retired list.

Evans finished his lone season at Ole Miss in 2022 with 936 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. His 6.5 average yards per carry led the vaunted SEC that season.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Evans in the sixth round in 2023. He appeared in 10 games in his rookie season. Evans spent parts of the 2024 season on the Rams and Jets practice squads.

One day after Evans announced his retirement plans, Herbig announced he would step away from the league.

Herbig went undrafted in 2019. He ultimately spent the first three years of his professional football career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had a one-year stint with the Jets and a two-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbig signed with the Commanders earlier this offseason and is credited with 30 career starts.

Training camps opened across the NFL last week. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, to officially kick off the preseason.

