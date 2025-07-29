NFL employee 'seriously injured' in deadly mass shooting at league's NYC headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An employee of the NFL was reportedly "seriously injured" in the mass shooting that occurred at 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan, home to the headquarters for the league.

The office building, which sits on 52nd Street and Park Avenue, was the site of a tragic mass shooting that left five dead, including one police officer, when a gunman unleashed fire inside before taking his own life.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message, obtained by Fox News Digital, to all league employees announcing the traumatic event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," the message read. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Goodell added to pay attention to all notices with emergency information, as the situation remained fluid.

NYC SHOOTING: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SHANE TAMURA, GUNMAN WHO KILLED 4 INCLUDING NYPD COP IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

An NYPD officer killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who left behind two sons and a pregnant wife, according to NYPD. He was one of the two uniformed officers at 345 Park Avenue when the shooting occurred, though he was off-duty on Monday working as security for Rudin Management Company inside the building.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," Goodell wrote.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the shooter, who acted alone, as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, a Las Vegas resident with a history of mental health problems.

Tisch said that Tamura traveled cross-country, with his vehicle last being seen in Columbia, New Jersey as recently as 4:24 p.m. That wasn’t long before he unleashed a barrage of gunfire at the high-rise building.

Security video shows Tamura entering the lobby at 345 Park Avenue and immediately opening fire, shooting multiple people. He then shot a security guard behind a desk with an M4 assault rifle, Tisch said.

Tamura waited for an elevator, where he allowed a woman to leave unharmed before taking it to the 33rd floor. He proceeded to shoot and kill another person before ultimately taking his own life, police said.

Tamura was licensed to carry a concealed weapon in Nevada.

The NYPD is clearing each floor of the building to make sure everyone was safe, and no other shooters were present.

As part of his letter to employees, Goodell mentioned the league’s resources that are available to help employees deal with the tragic event.

"As you know, there are significant resources available to all employees, including grief counselors," Goodell wrote. "Shortly, HR will send you more information on the available resources and how to take advantage of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those based in New York should work remotely tomorrow. It is understandable if you prefer to take the day off. There will be increased security presence at 345 Park Avenue in the days and weeks to come.

Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family. We will get through this together."

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.