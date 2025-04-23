Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL Draft countdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL MOCK DRAFT – The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tonight! Here's a look at the final mock draft from the Fox News Digital Sports team before the big event. Continue reading …

'GOING TO STAY' – Speculation has swirled that the Titans could trade out of the top spot to kick off the draft in Green Bay. However, general manager Mike Borgonzi made it clear that Tennessee is staying put. Continue reading …

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE – Super Bowl champion Donald Driver recalled to Fox News Digital what his NFL Draft experience was like as others like him await their names being called between Thursday night and Saturday evening. Continue reading …

QB CLASS – Quarterback prospects typically garner the most attention leading up to the annual NFL Draft, and this year is no exception. Here's a look back at how some signal callers drafted in the past few years have panned out. Continue reading …

TOP PROSPECT – Ashton Jeanty rose to stardom this past season as he rushed for the second-most yards in a college season on record. The former Boise State star spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of tonight's NFL Draft. Continue reading …

EYES ON SHEDEUR – Some projections have Shedeur Sanders landing in the first three picks of the NFL Draft, while others have him falling to the second round. The former Colorado quarterback dropped a hint about his potential landing spot. Continue reading …

'I'M READY'– Highly-touted wide receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan is widely projected to be a first-round pick. But he's hoping to make an immediate impact wherever he ultimately lands. Continue reading …

DRAFT DAY STORY – In 2009, Clay Matthews was surrounded by friends and family when the Green Bay Packers called and told him they would be picking him, but his mother initially thought her son would be joining Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Continue reading …

TWO-WAY PLAYER? – As the debate about whether Travis Hunter should be deployed as a full-time offensive or defensive player in the NFL rages on, the former Colorado star has consistently expressed his hopes of being a two-way NFL player. Continue reading …

STILL RIVALS – Lions president Rod Wood fanned the flames during a discussion about this year's NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay on Thursday night. Detroit, home to the Packers' top rival, hosted the event last year. Continue reading …

'ONE-OF-A-KIND' – Steve "Mongo" McMichael, a key part of the Chicago Bears' famed defense during the 1980s, has died. The NFL announced the Hall of Famer's passing on Wednesday. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. He was 67. Continue reading …

'ANTI-WOMAN' – The White House told Fox News Digital that the lawsuit against the Trump administration, announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, concerning transgender athletes' inclusion in women's and girls' sports was "creepy and anti-woman," Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Maine GOP state Rep. Laurel Libby filed an emergency appeal with the First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday over a recent ruling that upheld her censure in the legislature. Continue reading …

READY TO GO – Get full 2025 NFL Draft coverage with real-time picks, expert analysis and can't-miss moments from FOX Sports. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – OutKick's Armando Salguero spent weeks gathering information from NFL scouts and team executives to help him compile a mock draft. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' "Breakfast Ball" co-host Danny Parkins reveals his first 10 picks in his first and final NFL mock draft. Watch here …

