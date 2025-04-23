NFL great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael dead at 67 after ALS battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael has died after battling ALS at the age of 67, the NFL announced.

McMichael's wife, Misty, told FOX 32 Chicago earlier Wednesday that her husband had been admitted into hospice care after being "unresponsive for the last two weeks." The NFL announced his death later in the day on X.

McMichael had been in and out of the hospital last year after developing infections, including MRSA and a UTI.

He underwent a blood transfusion shortly after being inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. McMichael was elected along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar.

Despite getting the nod to Canton, he was unable to travel to the induction ceremony due to complications of the disease.

However, McMichael was shown on the video board dressed in his bronze Hall of Fame jacket from a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones.

"I want to thank the Chicago Bears and the fans, the best city to play football in," Kathy McMichael said in a speech she worked on with her brother before he lost the ability to move and speak. "I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players and the greatest defense to this day."

"You are on a team that you can never be cut from and never be released from. When you die, you’ll always be on this team. Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven forever," former Bears star Richard Dent said.

Misty was in tears as she turned her husband toward the bronze bust.

"That’s you, baby, forever," she said.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the Bears to a Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams.

McMichael finished his Bears career with 92½ sacks. He played for the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers, as well — bookends to his 15-year NFL career.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.