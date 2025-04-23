Lions exec takes swipe at Packers as Green Bay readies for NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers burns red hot even in the offseason.

Lions president Rod Wood made sure to throw some kindling on the fire on Tuesday when he talked about the NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay following the event in Detroit last year. Thousands of people are expected to attend the event again this year in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wood took a shot at the Packers while speaking at an annual draft luncheon in Detroit.

"Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back (to Detroit) because I don't think they'll ever top it," Wood said, via the Detroit Free Press. "There's no way Green Bay will come close. They'll finish second or, as I said to Brad (Galli), they'll finish third like they did last year."

The draft had 775,000 people in attendance over three days, setting a record initially made in 2019 when it was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

Green Bay, the smallest market in the NFL, is reportedly expected to have around 250,000 come into the city for the event.

The NFL Draft is the first major event to kick off the new season. Despite NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others just announcing a list of picks made by teams, fans flock to it every year and it draws a massive audience on television.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions, who won the NFC North last season, have the 28th pick of the first round. The Packers have the 23rd.