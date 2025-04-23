Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Lions exec takes swipe at Packers as Green Bay readies for NFL Draft

Detroit held the NFL Draft last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nick Wright reveals his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 | First Things First Video

Nick Wright reveals his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 | First Things First

Nick Wright unveils his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers burns red hot even in the offseason.

Lions president Rod Wood made sure to throw some kindling on the fire on Tuesday when he talked about the NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay following the event in Detroit last year. Thousands of people are expected to attend the event again this year in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL Draft flags

Flags promoting the NFL Draft on April 19, 2025, at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Images)

Wood took a shot at the Packers while speaking at an annual draft luncheon in Detroit.

"Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back (to Detroit) because I don't think they'll ever top it," Wood said, via the Detroit Free Press. "There's no way Green Bay will come close. They'll finish second or, as I said to Brad (Galli), they'll finish third like they did last year."

The draft had 775,000 people in attendance over three days, setting a record initially made in 2019 when it was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vince Lombardi statue

The Vince Lombardi statue overlooks the NFL Draft stage as construction crews work to complete the structure on April 21, 2025, in Green Bay. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Images)

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

Packers sign in Green Bay

A sign for the Packers Everywhere Draft Haus, which will be open during the NFL Draft, is pictured in the Lambeau Field parking lot on April 19, 2025, in Green Bay. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Images)

Green Bay, the smallest market in the NFL, is reportedly expected to have around 250,000 come into the city for the event.

The NFL Draft is the first major event to kick off the new season. Despite NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others just announcing a list of picks made by teams, fans flock to it every year and it draws a massive audience on television.

NFL Draft wall of helmets

A wall of team helmets is on display in the gallery tent on the NFL Draft campus in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District on April 21, 2025, in Aswaubenon, Wisconsin. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions, who won the NFC North last season, have the 28th pick of the first round. The Packers have the 23rd.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.