NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect Tetairoa McMillan knows what he can bring to his team: 'Guy that people play for'

McMillan expected to go in 1st round on Thursday night in Green Bay

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will be soaking it all in on Thursday night in Green Bay. 

He's going to see a dream realized: entering the NFL. 

McMillan is arguably the top prospect at his position in this 2025 NFL Draft class, and he's hoping to make an immediate impact on whoever takes him. 

Tetairoa McMillan runs route

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I ain’t nervous. I’m just excited," McMillan told Fox News Digital while taking part in a pre-draft "shift" at Raising Cane's in Green Bay one day before the festivities kick off outside Lambeau Field. 

"Super grateful for this moment, and I’m ready to hear my name called, embrace my family, embrace this whole moment and take it all in."

While McMillan is very likely to hear his name called on the first day of the draft, where he goes is another story. He's been linked to several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, who could use another young receiver next to perennial Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. 

"Obviously, Jerry’s World is different," McMillan said about his official visit to Dallas during the pre-draft process. "It was nothing but love in there, so they treated me real well, and I felt really taken care of out there."

But again, there's no guarantee McMillan will be wearing a star on his helmet in 2025. 

No matter who decides to call his name, he already knows what that team will be getting from him now and into the future. 

Tetairoa McMillan smiles on field

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I would just say a bigger receiver that’s versatile inside and out that can run every route on a route tree," he explained. "Then, someone that brings good energy to the locker room and can adapt to any type of culture and ultimately be the guy that people play for."

McMillan is also confident his demeanor, one of aggression to grab the ball no matter where it's placed near him on the field, will transition nicely to the pros. 

"I feel like I’ve got to this point for a reason," he said. "I have to be confident in myself and be confident in the team that picks me. Go out there and perform, and continue to do what I do."

Tetairoa McMillan and Will Campbell for Raising Cane's

Top NFL prospects Will Campbell, left, and Tetairoa McMillan kick off Draft Weekend with a "shift" at Raising Cane's on April 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Raising Cane's)

Over his three years at Arizona, McMillan racked up 3,423 receiving yards, including a 1,319-yard putout in 2024 to earn a Consensus All-America nod. He totaled 26 touchdowns over 37 career games as well.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.