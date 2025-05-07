Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: DOGE committee members spar during women's sports hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DEFENDING WOMEN'S SPORTS – DOGE, the House subcommittee focused on delivering government efficiency, held a spirited hearing on Wednesday which was highlighted by chairperson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., animated moments. Other Republican and Democratic members of Congress also sparred over the protection of women's sports. Continue reading …

VIRAL INTERVIEW – Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was accused of attempting to assert her control during the former NFL coach's recent televised interview. The North Carolina football coach has been in talks with at least one public relations expert in the days since the now-viral moment, sources told Pro Football Talk. Continue reading …

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete, weighed in on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's now-viral interview, with Grete arguing the moment was "absolutely horrible." Continue reading …

UNDER REVIEW – Swimmer Wendy Enderle told Fox News Digital she requested an eligibility review after discovering a former competitor was classified as a transgender athlete. The request comes just days after transgender athletes reportedly won multiple U.S. Masters Swimming women's events. Continue reading …

SUSPENDED – A PNC Park game day staff member will have to serve a suspension following a heated altercation with a fan during Sunday's Pittsburgh Pirates game. Video showed the usher attempting to walk away before the fan followed and punches ensued. Continue reading …

FULL CONTEXT – USA Fencing shared the full, unedited photo of chairman Damien Lehfeldt to Fox News Digital to clarify that he was holding up two fingers, instead of just his middle finger as the initial social media post suggested. Continue reading …

'IN OUR NATION’S CAPITAL' – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Josh Harris joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as he revealed Washington, D.C. as the host of the 2027 NFL Draft. Continue reading …

CLUTCH GENE – Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton proved to be clutch once again as he hit a 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining to upset the top-seeded Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – An anonymous Colorado football fan is taking legal action against the NFL for "the harm caused to the Plaintiff and the impact of the NFL's actions on his emotional well-being," court documents showed. The lawsuit cites Shedeur Sanders' drop into the fifth-round of the draft. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Ravens moved on from Justin Tucker, the NFL's all-time most accurate kicker. While Tucker's football future is now uncertain, he also remains under a league investigation for sexual misconduct. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Pittsburgh Steelers sent wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for future draft picks. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd talks about how Pickens could fit in Dallas. Watch here …

