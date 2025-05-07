Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Robert Griffin III, wife rip Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson after CBS interview: 'I've had enough'

'A bunch of things that are coming out are painting her, this relationship, and Bill Belichick in a massively negative light,' Griffin says

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Bill Belichick slams CBS after his girlfriend interjects in major interview Video

Bill Belichick slams CBS after his girlfriend interjects in major interview

'Breakfast Ball' co-host Craig Carton joins 'MediaBuzz' to discuss the viral moment during the former NFL coach's sit-down interview. 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are the gifts that keep on giving.

The 73-year-old's interview with CBS, which was interrupted by his 24-year-old girlfriend, continues to make headlines, and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has "had enough" with the two.

Griffin and his wife, Grete, appeared on Griffin's podcast and discussed the relationship and the "absolutely horrible" interview fiasco.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is becoming a problem. Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team," Griffin III posted on X while showing video footage of his podcast.

"I've had enough. Love is love. But my God, this woman has allegedly shut down ‘Hard Knocks’ after it was agreed to and after it was announced to the masses - major red flag. She also allegedly forced her way in the Dunkin' Donuts (Super Bowl) commercial? A bunch of things that are coming out are painting her, this relationship, and Bill Belichick in a massively negative light," Griffin said in the video. "We're not the ones to opine in someone's relationship. Do what you want, it is what it is. But when you take all that into account, what comes to mind for you?"

"I would want to say, happy wife, happy life, but she's not even a fiancée," his wife replied.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, looks on at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2024.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, looks on at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

JORDON HUDSON 'THINKS SHE KNOWS EVERYTHING' RUNNING BILL BELICHICK'S 'BRAND': REPORT

Hudson interrupted the interview to shut down a question about how the couple had met, and according to reports, she interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes. 

Belichick released a statement saying he was "surprised" about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a "false narrative" with so-called "selectively edited clips."

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events. 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at NFL Honors

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," the company said. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

