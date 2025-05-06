Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Tyrese Haliburton makes last-second 3 to complete Pacers' wild comeback, take surprising 2-0 lead over Cavs

Tyrese Haliburton hit a three with a second left over the one-seed

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Advantage, Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers, fourth in the Eastern Conference, entered their second-round series against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. But suddenly, the ball is in their court.

After upsetting Cleveland Game 1, they overcame a 20-point deficit thanks to Tyrese Haliburton to take a commanding 2-0 lead, winning both games on the road.

Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers celebrate their last-second win as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) walks off the court after game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.  (David Richard-Imagn Images)

Indiana had slowly chipped away, but Cleveland looked like they were going to go on the road evening up the series, as they led by seven with less than 50 seconds to go.

But Aaron Nesmith threw down a dunk, and Donovan Mitchell was called for an offensive foul two seconds later. Pascal Siakam hit a layup with 27.1 seconds, making it a three-point game.

The Cavs called a timeout, but it did nothing, as they turned the ball over on the inbound. They then fouled Haliburton, who made just one of two, but Haliburton got his own rebound. He then hoisted up and cashed a stepback three to go up 120-119, which would turn out to be the final score, with 1.1 seconds left.

It was a crusher for Cleveland, whose best player in Mitchell dropped 48 points in a losing effort.

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers makes the game winning 3 point basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round Two Game Two of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2025 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.  (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. 

It's the first time the Pacers won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since 1994 against Orlando.

The Cavs were missing three key players: NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (left ankle) and key reserve De’Andre Hunter (right thumb) were injured in Game 1, while Darius Garland (left big toe) missed his fourth straight postseason game.

Tyrese Haliburton hyped

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2025 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Game 3 is at Indiana on Friday night, as Indiana looks for a second consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

