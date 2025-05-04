Expand / Collapse search
Bill Belichick reportedly exploring PR move following awkward TV interview

Belichick has been under immense scrutiny

Bill Belichick is reportedly exploring the possibility of making a major move within his camp, a week after major scrutiny over his interview with CBS.

The North Carolina Tar Heels football coach has been in talks with at least one public relations expert with hopes of increasing interest in his book and the program in general for several months, sources told Pro Football Talk on Sunday.

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Belichick had been under the spotlight since the interview aired last weekend. It was supposed to be an easy interview about his book and the people he mentioned or didn’t mention, including his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who was described as Belichick’s "creative muse."

A simple question about how Belichick had met Hudson was lobbed toward the legendary NFL coach. Hudson intercepted it and shut it down. The moment immediately sparked a wide-range of scrutiny.

Everyone from a relationship expert to "Saturday Night Live" spoofs weighed in on the incident.

Belichick broke his silence on the debacle Wednesday, defending his girlfriend and accusing CBS of creating a "false narrative" with "selectively edited" clips.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," the coach said.

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help focus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

CBS later responded with a statement of its own.

Bill Belichick prepares

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game vs. the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. (Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," the company said. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."

