DOGE hearing on trans athletes in women's sports descends into chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into screaming matches and a gavel-smashing marathon at Wednesday's hearing on protecting women's sports.

The hearing on "Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" featured a signature rant by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calf., suggesting that protecting women's sports will lead to bringing back racial segregation.

Mace ensured the hearing ended with a boom when she got into a heated back-and-forth with witness Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Women's Law Center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mace hit Goss Graves with one of the oldest tricks in the book when she bluntly asked the witness "what is a woman?" at the start of her rant. The question was met with rambling by Goss Graves about various categories of females based on how a person identifies.

Mace kept cutting Goss Graves off while the witness was trying to respond, before Mace began dishing out insults that included "you sound like a lunatic," and repeated references of male genitalia.

The two women then proceeded to loudly speak over each other for more than two straight minutes.

Mace ended her first rant by calling Goss Graves and USA Fencing chair Damien Lehfeldt, who was subpoenaed to the hearing after his organization punished a women for refusing to face a trans fencer, "shameful."

"You all are shameful," Mace said. "You're groomers."

Mace was ultimately granted extra time, as Greene interjected to prevent Goss Graves from interrupting Mace.

Mace used her time to ask Lehfeldt to apologize to the female fencer his organization punished, Stephanie Turner, who was there to testify. Mace suggested Lehfeldt was "not" a man in response.

"Real men protect women, you're not one," Mace said.

A similar shouting match played out earlier in the hearing between Greene and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M.,

After Stansbury used her speaking time to emphasize a desire to protect the trans community, Greene reminded Stansbury that her time was up. But Stansbury continued speaking anyway.

WOMEN'S SWIMMERS SPEAK OUT AFTER UNKNOWINGLY FACING TRANS COMPETITOR, FILING COMPLAINT: 'I FEEL BETRAYED'

"The gentlelady's time is expired!" Greene exclaimed, again and again.

But Stansbury kept going on and on with an extension of her monologue on prioritizing trans rights.

"To the trans community, we stand with you!" Stansbury said.

Greene slammed her gavel down over and over, for nearly 40 consecutive seconds.

"This hearing will come order!" Greene shouted over and over until Stansbury finally yielded, and let the next speaker go.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, R-Texas, made attempts to speak ahead of her turn during the first 55 minutes.

When Crocket finally did go, she delivered a boisterous rant, rallying against the Trump administration for policies unrelated to women's sports. Then she made light of the topic by turning her monologue into a game with Goss Graves.

Crockett called the game "Trump or Trans, and it was just her asking Goss Graves whether to blame President Trump or trans people in a series of unsubstantiated claims, that included "increasing the price of everything" and "ignoring the constitution." Goss Graves responded "Trump" all 12 times.

After a brief intermission, Simon took her time to speak and made the suggestion that women's athlete's protection laws would bring back "racial segregation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even if you're not transgender, folks who are watching, I want you to understand why this moment is so important. We have a part who has been very clear about what their intentions are for this country," Simon said. "I think it's bringing us back to a 1950s America where segregation was legal. Who is to say that your African American daughter, because of her BMI, would be subject to the same kind of conversation?"

Simon also referenced unsubstantiated arguments that laws keeping trans athletes out of women's sports would result in genital inspections of children. This argument was initially used by House Democrats.

"Who is to say that if we move forth, that your daughter, who was born a female would be subject to inspection of her genitals when she went up to the mound to play T-ball because she looks a little different?" Simon asked.