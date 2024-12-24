Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 16 of the 2024 season

Playoff races tighten with 2 weeks left in regular season

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
It is a short week for some NFL teams looking to make their final push toward the postseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens all play on Christmas Day, with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears playing on Thursday night.

Week 15 saw the standings for the playoffs get a bit tighter. The sixth and seventh seeds in the AFC still need to be determined, while the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth in the NFC with the Washington Commanders hoping they could close things out and clinch a wild-card spot as well. The NFC South and West divisions still need to be determined as well.

The Bills are still the top team in the NFL, and two wins coupled with two Chiefs losses in the final two weeks of the season would give them home field advantage in the playoffs.

Read below to see how the rest of the power rankings shake out after Week 15.

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

James Cook runs

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

The Bills didn’t play great against the Patriots on Sunday but still managed to find a way to win. Their regular season is going great, but this team will be judged solely on what happens in the postseason, so that’s all that matters now.

Last week: 1

2. Detroit Lions (13-2)

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and wide receiver Tim Patrick during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (IMAGN)

Jared Goff in the cold was a nightmare waiting to happen, yet he might have turned in his most impressive performance of the season. Goff is on the outside looking in, but he most definitely deserves to be probably third in the MVP rankings behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. This team’s offense is too scary.

Last week: 4

3. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Mahomes’ touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Kansas City is one win away from securing home-field advantage in the playoffs after another one-possession win, albeit one that felt a bit more comfortable than their other squeakers this year. By all accounts, the Chiefs look like they're peaking late just in time again after walking on water all year.

Last week: 3

4. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

Justin Jefferson celebrates

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

Sam Darnold is over his brief slump and Justin Jefferson is looking like his OPOY self. They wrap up their season against the Packers and Lions, so we’ll see where they truly stand. They are riding high after a huge win in a swamp in Seattle.

Last week: 5

5. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

Saquon Barkley looks on

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley stands on the field during a timeout against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The Eagles were one late DeVonta Smith catch away from sealing the game despite quarterback Jalen Hurts leaving the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Instead, the Eagles couldn’t put the game away and became the second team to lose a game despite their defense forcing five turnovers. The Eagles' 20-game winning streak was snapped with the loss, and their hopes of getting the 1 seed in the NFC is now highly unlikely. The biggest story for the rest of the regular season in Philadelphia is the health of Hurts.

Last week: 2

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Derrick Henry runs

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a gain defended by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images)

Lamar Jackson remains in the NFL MVP conversation. The two-time MVP threw three touchdowns in the 34-17 victory over the Steelers to help Baltimore clinch a playoff berth. The Ravens now turn their focus to the Houston Texans for a Christmas Day game.

Last week: 7

7. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

Josh Jacobs runs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs runs for a first down against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, December 23, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (IMAGN)

Their defense posted the first shutout in the entire NFL on Monday night. It’s not their fault they play in a stacked division, but Sunday afternoon in Minnesota could prove just where this team stands among their peers.

Last week: 6

8. Washington Commanders (10-5)

Jayden Daniels celebrates

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after throwing the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Despite turning the ball over five times, the Washington Commanders still managed to win. Quarterback Jayden Daniels overcame two interceptions, including one late in the fourth quarter, and threw five touchdowns in the team’s comeback win. If the Commanders win next week, they will have secured a playoff spot in head coach Dan Quinn’s first season with the team. With the unexpected success the Commanders have had this season, Quinn is a front-runner for Coach of the Year and Daniels is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Last week: 10

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Russell Wilson gets tackled

Roquan Smith tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

The Steelers seem to be feeling the impact of not having wide receiver George Pickens. Pittsburgh’s offense has averaged less than 250 total yards during Pickens’ three-game absence. While Pickens is not the sole reason the Steelers' offense has struggled recently, his eventual return to the lineup could provide a boost.

Last week: 8

10. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Justin Herbert throws

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert needed a statement win, and they got it with an explosive performance against Denver. It's not the big-fish win the Chargers were looking for against the Chiefs, but it's a good step for their confidence as they prepare for the playoffs as underdogs.

Last week: 13

11. Houston Texans (9-6)

CJ Stroud reacts

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The Texans will have to turn around in a short week and go up against the Ravens. Losing Tank Dell isn’t going to help matters.

Last week: 9

12. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

Kyren Williams celebrates touchdown

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

It wasn’t pretty in East Rutherford for Matthew Stafford & Co., but a win is a win for these Rams as they pushed their win streak to four games. It was a crucial win as they moved into first place in the NFC West with two weeks to play. With the Cardinals and Seahawks, the teams right below them in the division, coming to town in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively, the Rams control their own destiny moving forward.

Last week: 14

13. Denver Broncos (9-6)

Bo Nix throws

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Denver fans will have to sweat a little bit this Christmas after the Broncos blew a shot to clinch a playoff spot, as their highly respected defense crumbled in Los Angeles. Now, the Broncos have to beat the Bengals to avoid a massive collapse.

Last week: 11

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Baker Mayfield walks off

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

That was a terribly costly loss at Dallas that knocked them from atop the NFC South.

Last week: 12

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

Geno Smith walks off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Another week, another tough opponent for Seattle as they fell to the Vikings, 27-24, at home in a critical loss with the Rams overtaking them for the top of the division. But with a beatable Bears team upcoming on Thursday night, a win could put Seattle in a great position heading into Week 18, when a meeting with the Rams could determine who takes the divisional crown.

Last week: 15

16. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

Michael Penix Jr. celebrates

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. celebrates after a victory over the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

The Michael Penix Jr. era has begun in earnest, and it only took one week to put the Falcons atop their division.

Last week: 19

17. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and wide receiver Tee Higgins celebrate a Higgins touchdown reception in the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (IMAGN)

The Bengals got off to a slow start this season, but Joe Burrow has gone on to put together an MVP-caliber season. Cincinnati secured its seventh win of the season this past week. The Bengals host the Denver Broncos this Saturday and will have to secure a victory if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.  

Last week: 18

18. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

Tua Tagovailoa looks on

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The Dolphins played with more heart on Sunday against the 49ers than they had arguably all season, and it kept their very slim playoff hopes alive. Mike McDaniel might be coaching for his job, so it’s a good sign that the players rallied behind him for a win over a talented 49ers team.

Last week: 20

19. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Cooper Rush celebrates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

The Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention before their game against the Buccaneers began, but that didn’t stop them from putting together a win. Cooper Rush had another efficient game, finding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb early and often. The defense forced two clutch turnovers late to help seal the game. The question for the Cowboys is does this late-season surge mean head coach Mike McCarthy is going to keep his job for another season?

Last week: 22

20. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

Brock Purdy gets hit

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on a pass attempt during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

The 49ers were already eliminated from playoff contention, but they fell for the second straight week, this time to a Dolphins team gunning for a spot in the AFC playoff race. San Francisco will finish their season against the Lions on Monday night, followed by the Cardinals in Week 18.

Last week: 17

21. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

Kyler Murray looks on

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is shown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Jonathan Gannon’s group knew just how badly they needed to win on Sunday in Carolina against a beatable Panthers squad. But Bryce Young and the Panthers pulled out the upset. At 7-8 on the year, the Cardinals are officially eliminated from playoff contention, though they can play spoiler in Week 17 by defeating the Rams.

Last week: 16

22. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

Jonathan Taylor celebrates

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IMAGN)

The Colts’ win over the Titans keeps them in the race for the playoffs. Though chances are slim, it will be interesting to see if they can produce two wins to keep some faith.

Last week: 21

23. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

Chuba Hubbard scores touchdown

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scores a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

They eliminated Arizona but hurt their draft slot. It's been that kind of year.

Last week: 26

24. Chicago Bears (4-11)

Caleb Williams gets sacked

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the second half on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (IMAGN)

Nobody expected a win against Detroit, but they had the home-field advantage with the cold weather and couldn’t do much. It’s now a nine-game losing streak for a team that looked like they were making noise. And just when it looked like they were getting out of the funk, although Keenan Allen and DJ Moore are putting up numbers, they aren’t putting themselves in positions to succeed.

Last week: 24

25. New York Jets (4-11)

Aaron Rodgers looks on

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown during a play where it appeared he got injured on Sunday. (IMAGN)

The Jets couldn’t back up their offensive explosion in Week 15 and instead scored only 9 points against the Los Angeles Rams. The team seems to be coming apart at the seams, especially with star receiver Garrett Wilson taking some of his gripes public. This season can’t end soon enough for New York.

Last week: 25

26. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

Spencer Rattler fumbles

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. (IMAGN)

They've been limping along without their starting quarterback, and now Alvin Kamara is missing games, so they've really got no shot to compete.

Last week: 23

27. New England Patriots (3-12)

Drake Maye in action

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye throws a pass under pressure in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

The Patriots currently have the second pick in the NFL Draft based on their record and the tie-breaking procedures. You could make the case that the race for the top pick in the draft is just as exciting as the race for the playoffs, and the Pats are right in the thick of it for the former, but definitely not the latter.

Last week: 28

28. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

Mason Rudolph gets sacked

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

The Titans have to go back to the drawing board and invest in some defense. A 24-point second quarter is unacceptable at this point of the season. The offseason can’t come soon enough.

Last week: 30

29. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

Brock Bowers runs

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Raiders got their third win and may have paid the price with a massive drop in draft positioning. Only time will tell how important or detrimental their win against Jacksonville will be for their future.

Last week: 31

30. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson fumbles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) fumbles the ball as he's wrapped up by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. (IMAGN)

Dorian Thompson-Robison failed to provide a spark for the Cleveland Browns offense. The second-year quarterback threw two more interceptions in a lopsided loss to the Bengals. The Browns will likely attempt to find a solution at the quarterback position in the offseason.

Last week: 27

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Brian Thomas Jr. runs with ball

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) looks to knock the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

The Jaguars’ loss helped their own draft position. It’s been a rough year for Jacksonville, and it’s just getting tougher.

Last week: 29

32. New York Giants (2-13)

Drew Lock is sacked

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

The Giants control their own destiny. Normally, when you say a team controls their own destiny, you are referring to a team’s playoff chances, but for the Giants, they control their own destiny regarding the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the Giants' 10th consecutive loss on Sunday, a new franchise record, and the Raiders winning, the Giants are in sole possession of the No. 1 pick. The only fear for Giants fans is if the Eagles rest their starters in Week 18, potentially leaving the door open for a win that would ruin their pick.

Last week: 32

The Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings were compiled by the Fox News Digital Sports staff and the OutKick.com staff.

This article was written by Fox News staff.