Formula One star Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos' ownership group

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One champion

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Denver Broncos will have a seven-time Formula One champion as part of their new ownership group. 

On Tuesday, F1 star Lewis Hamilton was named a limited investor to the Walton-Penner group, which agreed to purchase the NFL franchise for a record $4.65 billion in June. 

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group said in a statement. 

"He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. 

Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.  (Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The NFL will hold a vote among its owners on the sale Aug. 9. 

Hamilton, who drives for the Mercedes team, announced the deal on Twitter. 

Lewis’ seven F1 championships tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history, though Lewis’ 103 victories are an F1 record. 

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and a Mercedes AMG Petronas driver won second place at the Hungarian Aramco Formula 1 Grand Prix July 31, 2022, in Mogyoród, Hungary. 

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and a Mercedes AMG Petronas driver won second place at the Hungarian Aramco Formula 1 Grand Prix July 31, 2022, in Mogyoród, Hungary.  (Robert Szaniszló/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s the second recent notable addition to the ownership group. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice joined the group in mid-July. 

"A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better," Walton said in a statement. "Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates on the podium at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.  

Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates on the podium at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.   (Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’s been an offseason of change for the Broncos, who traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in March. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.