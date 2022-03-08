Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Broncos set to acquire Russell Wilson from Seahawks in blockbuster deal: reports

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will reportedly need to approve the trade and pass a physical for the deal to be finalized

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell Wilson is on the move on Tuesday, overshadowing the mega deal Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed with the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day.

Wilson is set to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will need to approve the trade and pass a physical for the deal to be finalized.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.