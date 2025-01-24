Ambassador of Riley Gaines Center discusses 'violent' protests during fairness in women's sports rally

An ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center at the Learning Institute held a fairness in women's sports rally earlier this week, but she was bombarded by "violent" protesters.

Olivia Krolczyk was at the University of Washington this week to speak about transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports, but she was met with plenty who opposed her.

"As soon as I arrived on campus, I was immediately met with confrontation. I had signs and flyers everywhere across campus telling me to leave, rallying people for the protest. It was insane – you couldn’t walk 10 feet without seeing them," Krolczyk told OutKick's Charly Arnolt on Friday.

Krolczyk then said there were 100 protesters "line-dancing to country music, which seems a little weird. Usually, that’s a conservative thing, is country music."

She said the protest was initially peaceful.

"However, it went from 0 to 100 in five minutes. It turned absolutely violent when Antifa showed up. We ended up having about 200 protesters," Krolczyk said.

"Immediately, the fire alarm was pulled, the doors were blocked, and no one could get in or out of the building. We were essentially held hostage inside the event space. We only had 10 security officers compared to 200 protesters, so there wasn’t much we could do.

"The protesters were certainly violent. They were breaking windows, throwing in noisemakers that screech really loud, pulling the fire alarms constantly, wasting the fire department’s time."

According to her bio on the center's website, Krolczyk joined the center upon receiving a failing grade for using the term "biological woman."

She then posted about the experience on TikTok, which got 6 million views, but it was deleted for "community guideline violations," and she was permanently banned.

