Police investigating USA Cycling incident after footage of organizers' interaction with activist goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Livermore, California, are investigating an incident that occurred at a USA Cycling event Sunday, when organizers were seen berating a women's sports activist who was inquiring about sex tests.

"At the moment, we are looking into the matter and are in the process of reviewing our report and video footage," a Livermore Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Footage of the interaction at USA Cycling’s Oakland Grand Prix has gone viral in recent days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beth Bourne, a California activist known to oppose biological male athletes in women's and girls sports, was seen in the footage asking organizers if the women's competitors at the event had been sex-tested to prove they were not male. One organizer was then seen approaching Bourne and covering her camera, saying, "We have policies in place. You can stop filming me."

Bourne was then heard saying, "Give me my phone!"

The footage then showed Bourne walking away from that organizer in a panic before another organizer came up behind her to shout, "Hey! Get the f--- out of here!"

Bourne told Fox News Digital that the incident was "emotional."

"It was so unexpected. I have an idea that we're going to have people maybe calling us names or maybe calling us TERFs, which we've had, maybe even grabbing our signs. But to have somebody come up from behind me, before I even, I hadn't even gotten a sign out. I had just asked two or three questions, so that shocked me, I was scared," Bourne said.

"I was actually terrified. I was terrified that this person might really, really hurt me."

Additional footage of the incident showed the same organizer who yelled in Bourne's face later putting a pizza box in front of her face, covering the view of Bourne's camera, then picking up her protest signs and throwing them in the garbage.

Bourne alleged that the organizer told her, "Your God isn't going to protect you."

"'You're just a hateful, awful person'" he told Bourne, she alleged. "And then he grabs all my signs and takes them and puts them in the trash can next to the start and finish area. And, like, that's insane to me, that someone would grab someone's property and throw it in the trash can, and it would be the race organizer himself."

RASHEE RICE CRASH VICTIM'S LAWYER SLAMS TRAVIS KELCE FOR WEARING T-SHIRT IN TEAMMATE'S HONOR

Fox News Digital has reached out to USA Cycling for comment but has not received a response.

The same event also drew scrutiny for another viral video of transgender cyclist Chelsea Wolfe telling protesters, "Go suck a sawed-off shotgun," "You’re a Nazi piece of s---" and "We kill Nazis."

Wolfe, a former Team USA alternate in women's BMX who previously said the athlete wanted to win an Olympic medal to "burn the American flag," took to social media to share multiple posts celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination last week.

"We did it!" Wolfe wrote in an Instagram story sharing a report on the assassination last Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USA Cycling provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing Wolfe's posts.

"The views of current and former national team athletes are their own and do not reflect those of USA Cycling. Chelsea Wolfe has not been a member of the USA Cycling National Team or a member of USA Cycling since 2023," the statement read.