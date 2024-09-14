Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles with Fissette

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced that she is no longer working with coach Wim Fessette. 

The parting of ways comes after a disappointing second round exit at the U.S. Open for Osaka. 

At Flushing Meadows, Osaka lost 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Karolina Muchova. Afterward, she said: "It’s a little rough, because I do take these losses really personally. It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Karolina Muchova and Naomi Osaka embrace

Karolina Muchova (CZE) (left) after beating Naomi Osaka (JPN) on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.  (Robert Deutsch-USA Today Sports)

This is not the first time Osaka and Fissette have parted ways.

Fissette began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season. They had split in the summer of 2022 before teaming up again last year when Osaka returned to training following maternity leave.

The 26-year-old won two of her four Grand Slam titles while working with the Belgian coach and expressed her gratitude on her Instagram story on Friday.

TRAVIS KELCE CONFIRMS HE WAS LOCKED INTO NFL WEEK 1 DURING US OPEN

Naomi Osaka looks on

Naomi Osaka (JPN) walks onto the court prior to her match against Karolina Muchova (CZE) in a women's singles match on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.  (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

"4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories. Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person, wishing you all the best."

Fissette reflected on his time with Osaka in an Instagram post of his own Saturday.

"In 15 years on tour, this was one of my best years working together with amazing people," Fissette wrote. "From every defeat, we worked harder and better and grew a lot. We were very close to a breakthrough."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Naomi Osaka plays shot

Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits to Karolina Muchova (CZE) on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.  (Robert Deutsch-USA Today Sports)

After the U.S. Open, Osaka "decided to move forward with a new path," he added. "I accepted it knowing we close this second run with more good memories and gratitude for building her way back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.