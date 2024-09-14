Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced that she is no longer working with coach Wim Fessette.

The parting of ways comes after a disappointing second round exit at the U.S. Open for Osaka.

At Flushing Meadows, Osaka lost 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Karolina Muchova. Afterward, she said: "It’s a little rough, because I do take these losses really personally. It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose."

This is not the first time Osaka and Fissette have parted ways.

Fissette began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season. They had split in the summer of 2022 before teaming up again last year when Osaka returned to training following maternity leave.

The 26-year-old won two of her four Grand Slam titles while working with the Belgian coach and expressed her gratitude on her Instagram story on Friday.

"4 years, 2 Slams and a whole lot of memories. Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person, wishing you all the best."

Fissette reflected on his time with Osaka in an Instagram post of his own Saturday.

"In 15 years on tour, this was one of my best years working together with amazing people," Fissette wrote. "From every defeat, we worked harder and better and grew a lot. We were very close to a breakthrough."

After the U.S. Open, Osaka "decided to move forward with a new path," he added. "I accepted it knowing we close this second run with more good memories and gratitude for building her way back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

