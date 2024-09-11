Travis Kelce confirms he was locked into NFL Week 1 during US Open

Travis Kelce confirmed Wednesday he was watching football while he was at the U.S. Open men’s final with his girlfriend Taylor Swift over the weekend.

Eagle-eyed fans saw the Kansas City Chiefs tight end prop his cellphone on a cup and surmised that he was watching at least part of the first games of the season.

He said in the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast he was doing just that.

'It was perfect. It’s f---ing the first Sunday of the NFL season," the Chiefs star said. "You think I was going to miss a 1 o’clock start? The match started at 2 o’clock so these games were right in the second quarter or going into the second half."

He said it was incredibly quiet at Flushing Meadows, so he made sure the volume was down on his phone.

He added that he tuned in to see what Tyreek Hill would do after he was detained by police before the Miami Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I was watching that Miami Dolphins game just waiting for Tyreek Hill to go for 300 yards and five touchdowns knowing what happened earlier in the day.

"And sure enough, finally in the fourth quarter or the third quarter, when I think Jacksonville had just fumbled the ball, literally the next play they go up top to Tyreek Hill and he has this fun touchdown celebration... where he was like ‘You can lock me up all you want, baby.’"

Kelce said the crowd was filled with a who’s-who of celebrity attendees. He said he was pulling for American Taylor Fritz, but he was beaten by Jannik Sinner.

"It's very quiet, and you know us, when it's very quiet we want to say something or do something. I've never been a quiet person, I've always been the kid at the back of the class when it gets quiet, saying something smart or funny, or trying to get a rise out of someone," Kelce said.

"The entire time I wanted to heckle the Italian Sinner, the No 1 player in the world and really try and get into his head and help my guy Fritzy out, give him a home court advantage here in America, but I played it cool, I played it respectful, knowing that's kind of frowned upon.

"I'm sure if I started heckling him like the guy in ‘Happy Gilmore,’ screaming ‘jacka--' – I would have been asked to leave pretty quick."