Former NFL player and Texas football standout Jordan Shipley leaves hospital after ranch fire injuries

Jordan Shipley has taken a step forward on his road to recovery. The former Texas Longhorns star was released from the hospital, where he received weeks of treatment for severe burns sustained in a ranch accident.

In an Instagram update, Shipley’s wife, Sunny, shared that while her husband had been discharged from the hospital, he continues to deal with considerable pain.

"Because I know so many are praying, I wanted to let you know that we left the hospital. I still can't believe it," Sunny wrote in the latest update.

Sunny, who shares two children with the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, also acknowledged her husband’s journey ahead. "We have a hard and long journey ahead but you can guarantee he and I will carry it with joy and praise," she added.

She also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support her husband has received in recent weeks, saying there is "no amount of words that will be sufficient to express the gratitude I feel of our friends, family, community and complete strangers."

"Numerous doctors, nurses and specialists kept telling us, as we were being discharged, that he is nothing short of a miracle and they've never seen someone come in to their care in his condition and leave this soon… much less be out of the hospital bed."

Instead of returning to their home, the couple will take up residence near the hospital, since Shipley will still have "dressing changes." He will also be closely monitored to help with "his adjustment out of the hospital."

Shipley sustained injuries when the machine he was operating at a ranch caught on fire, his family confirmed on Jan. 6.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet," a statement from University of Texas Senior Associate Athletics Director John Bianco, released on behalf of the family, read.

Jordan was able to eventually free himself, but "it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process," the family shared. Shipley was later airlifted to the hospital in Austin.

"He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch, who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition," the statement said.

Shipley is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in Longhorns history. He finished his standout run in Austin with 3,191 receiving yards. The Bengals selected Shipley in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

