Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

Former Texas football star Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns after ranching accident

Former Longhorns receiver and NFL player was operating ranch equipment when it caught fire near Burnet, Texas

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas star and NFL player Jordan Shipley was hospitalized after he suffered "severe burns" during a ranching accident, his family said Tuesday. 

The former Longhorns star was airlifted to a hospital in Austin, Texas, and was in critical but stable condition, the family said in a statement provided by the university. 

Jordan Shipley talks press

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Shipley (8) speaks at a press conference after the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Alabama defeated Texas 37-21 in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 7, 2010. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/USA TODAY Sports)

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital," the statement continued. "He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition." 

Shipley was a star receiver at Texas from 2006-09, when he finished his career as the all-time leader in receptions (248) and ranked second in yards (3,191) and touchdowns (33). 

Jordan Shipley sidelined

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Shipley (8) prepares to run a play against the UCF Knights at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas won 35-3 in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2009. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

MISSISSIPPI STATE QB AVOIDS DISASTER AFTER APPEARING TO SUFFER GRUESOME LEG INJURY IN DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

A two-time All-American, Shipley also served as a special teams player, returning 30 punts for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 468 yards and one touchdown. 

Shipley was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan Shipley runs the house

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Jordan Shipley (11) attempts to elude Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jamar Wall (30) on a return during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 8, 2010. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue