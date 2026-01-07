Former Texas football star Jordan Shipley hospitalized with severe burns after ranching accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas star and NFL player Jordan Shipley was hospitalized after he suffered "severe burns" during a ranching accident, his family said Tuesday.

The former Longhorns star was airlifted to a hospital in Austin, Texas, and was in critical but stable condition, the family said in a statement provided by the university.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process."

"He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital," the statement continued. "He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition."

Shipley was a star receiver at Texas from 2006-09, when he finished his career as the all-time leader in receptions (248) and ranked second in yards (3,191) and touchdowns (33).

A two-time All-American, Shipley also served as a special teams player, returning 30 punts for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 468 yards and one touchdown.

Shipley was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.