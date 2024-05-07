Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas rips Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert for prioritizing child's birth over playoff game

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas raised some eyebrows when he criticized three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert for skipping a recent Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game.

Gobert was on the floor for Game 1 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. But Gobert missed Game 2 Monday because his son was born earlier in the day.

The Timberwolves won both games and hold a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 3 Friday. Arenas felt strongly Gobert should have been in uniform both games.

"It’s a baby, bro. It’s gonna be there when you get back, we hope," Arenas said on the "Gil's Arena" podcast. "I’m just saying, the baby, whatever you think you about to do, he going to be asleep."

Gobert's availability was in doubt entering Monday's game as he was considered questionable due to personal reasons, ESPN reported.

Game 1 and Game 2 were in Denver, but Gobert likely left Colorado at some point after the series opener. And there was uncertainty about whether he would travel back to rejoin the team in time for Monday night's game.

Gobert and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, announced her pregnancy on social media in February.

Arenas, a father of four, believed Gobert should have been there for his team.

"I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA health care insurance, it’s because of you playing," he said.

He tweeted a clip of his take with the caption: "Rudy missin’ playoff games for…a baby?

Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He finished Game 1 with 13 rebounds and three blocks over 35 minutes. He also scored six points.

The 31-year-old French NBA star averaged 12.9 points per game during the regular season and is averaging 11.4 rebounds per contest this postseason.

Two-time All-Star Anthony Edwards has taken the NBA by storm this postseason. He finished Monday's game with 27 points and seven assists. Edwards' teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, also scored 27 points in the Timberwolves' 106-80 victory.

Minnesota will host Denver May 10 for Game 3.

