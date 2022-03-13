Expand / Collapse search
MLB
Published

Former MLB pitcher dead at 44 after falling off ladder at his home

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Pérez died Thursday night

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
Former MLB pitcher Odalis Pérez died Thursday night after he fell off a ladder in his home.

Pérez's attorney, Walin Batista, confirmed to ESPN.com that Pérez's family believes he slipped down a ladder in the Dominican Republic. Pérez was just 44.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Odalis Pérez at the Los Angeles Dodgers Women's Initiative and Network Baseball Clinic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 3, 2005.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Odalis Pérez at the Los Angeles Dodgers Women's Initiative and Network Baseball Clinic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 3, 2005. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Pérez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista told the website. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy."

Pérez, who played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, was mourned by his former clubs on social media. Both organizations sent their condolences to Pérez's family and friends.

"Odalis Pérez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history," the Nationals wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

Odalis Pérez of the Washington Nationals watches a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks July 9, 2008, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. 

Odalis Pérez of the Washington Nationals watches a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks July 9, 2008, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Pérez, who made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 1998, played in the league for 10 seasons. He was also a member of the Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 73-82 record and a 4.46 ERA and piled up 920 strikeouts over 1,335 innings.

