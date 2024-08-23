Former Austin Peay coach Patrick Kugler arrested, charged in human trafficking investigation in Tennessee

Patrick Kugler, who recently served as co-offensive coordinator for Austin Peay State University’s football team, was taken into police custody this week.

He was arrested as part of a human trafficking probe.

Kugler has resigned from his assistant coaching role with the Governors.

He was one of six suspects arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. The operation was launched earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Investigators placed decoy advertisements on websites in an effort to "identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors," the agency said in a release.

NFL LEGEND LAWRENCE TAYLOR ARRESTED ON SEX OFFENDER-RELATED CHARGE

The Austin Peay athletic department said it was "aware" of Kugler's arrest and confirmed he stepped down Aug. 18.

"Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest, and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter," the university said in a statement.

Kugler's bond was set at $5,000.

Kugler's bio on Austin Peay's website no longer appeared active as of late Friday afternoon. His profile on X, formerly Twitter, also seems to have been deactivated.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Kugler was an offensive lineman for Michigan. He appeared in 25 games during his stint with the Wolverines.

Kugler's father, Sean Kugler, spent five seasons as the head coach for UTEP and was also an assistant coach for multiple teams, most recently serving as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach until his termination in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sean Kugler was fired amid allegations he groped a woman while the Cardinals were in Mexico City for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired attorneys to conduct an investigation into the claim. He spent the 2024 season coaching the UFL's DC Defenders offensive line.

Austin Peay finished the 2023 regular season with a 9-3 record. The Governors open their season Aug. 31 against the Louisville Cardinals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.