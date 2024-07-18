Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor arrested on sex offender-related charge

Taylor's attorney maintained the former Giants star's innocence

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor turned himself in to a Florida jail on Wednesday and was hit with a sex offender charge over an incident from earlier this month, court records showed.

Taylor was charged with sex offender fail to comply with law – a third-degree felony – on an incident in Broward County on July 2.

Lawrence Taylor in Wildwood, NJ

Lawrence Taylor arrives for a Trump campaign rally on May 11, 2024, in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports first reported Taylor’s trouble with the law. The 65-year-old former New York Giants star linebacker was released from jail early Thursday.

"My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty’ to the recent charges," Taylor’s attorney, Mark English, told TMZ. "As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. 

"This situation is a significant misunderstanding. We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome."

Lawrence Taylor at MetLife Stadium

Former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor waves to the crowd prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 3, 2014, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

TMZ reported the charge stems from allegedly failing to report a name or residence change.

Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011 after he was accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl, according to the New York Post. Taylor said at the time the girl told him she was 19.

Similarly to this arrest, Taylor was arrested in 2021 for failing to report an address change. His attorney at the time called it a "mix up." He pleaded no contest to "residency restriction for persons convicted of certain sex offenses," according to TMZ.

Lawrence Taylor at the Super Bowl

Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants during warmups before Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Florida. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Taylor, 65, played for the Giants from 1981 to 1993.

