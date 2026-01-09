Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's wife heard saying 'he said he is trying to kill himself' in 911 audio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Audio from a 911 call made by the wife of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore revealed she suggested Moore was making suicidal threats.

The audio, obtained by TMZ, includes Moore's wife Kelli discussing Moore's condition with police operators after Moore was fired from his position in December.

"I’m worried that my husband is going to hurt himself. Can you guys track his phone?" she said.

The operator asks, "Why do you think he’s trying to hurt himself?"

"Because he said that to me. He said he is trying to kill himself," she alleged.

The wife then explained that Moore had just been fired from Michigan.

"He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he’s in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is. He said he was on a highway," she said.

She later added, "He works at the University of Michigan … his name is Sherrone Moore …

"I just need to make sure he’s safe. He’s called a couple times, and I’m terrified that he’s gonna do something to himself. I told him to come home."

Moore was arrested on several charges last month. He faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without an owner’s permission. He was released on bond and is due back in court Jan. 22. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Moore was accused of having a "long history of domestic violence" with the staffer with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate, yearslong relationship.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day Moore allegedly entered the staffer's home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest, including that Moore had engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the Michigan staffer for "a number of years" and that the woman had broken up with him two days before his arrest.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in an investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of scissors and then began threatening his own life . According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

If convicted, Moore faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines.

Moore went 16-8 as Michigan's head coach, going 8-5 in year one and then 7-3 this past season. He missed a pair of games due to a suspension from the sign-stealing investigation into the school.

Moore has since been replaced by former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.