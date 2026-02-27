Team USA star Brady Tkachuk bloodied after hit, receives game misconduct in NHL return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ottawa Senators were back in action on Thursday, and Team USA star Brady Tkachuk was right in the middle of things in the team’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Tkachuk, 26, opened the scoring in the game when he ripped a shot from the slot on the power play to give the Senators a 1-0 lead in the first period.

While Tkachuk and the Senators were held off the scoresheet for the rest of the game, he was still involved in the action.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the second period, after the Red Wings tied the game on Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal, Tkachuk was bloodied on a hit.

Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson stepped into Tkachuk, dropping the Senators captain to the ice as he held his face. Tkachuk’s teammate Dylan Cozens took issue with Edvinsson’s hit and dropped the gloves.

Edvinsson landed a couple of solid punches and dropped Cozens to the ice. After the fight, Tkachuk was helped to the bench by a trainer, holding a towel to his face.

After Edvinsson and Cozens fought, numerous other Red Wings and Senators players were tangled up with one another. They eventually were untangled, and the referees were convening at center ice when Tkachuk skated off the bench and toward the Red Wings penalty box to talk to Edvinsson.

The referees quickly skated over to pull Tkachuk away and promptly handed him a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Once in the box, Tkachuk and Edvinsson stood and barked at each other.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams played a scoreless third period, and the Red Wings won in overtime on Larkin’s second goal of the game.

The Senators will look to bounce back when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.