Michigan football finds Sherrone Moore's successor weeks after controversy

Kyle Whittingham is the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program with a reported deal coming weeks after the university fired Sherrone Moore for what officials described as an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was later arrested.

Whittingham and Michigan agreed to a five-year contract, ESPN reported Friday.

He will take over for Biff Poggi, who was named the interim head coach after Moore was dismissed. Poggi made his case to take over the job in the last week.

Whittingham will be the fifth head coach since Lloyd Carr retired after the 2007 season.

Whittingham announced earlier this year he would step down as the head coach of the Utah Utes after 20 seasons. He expressed interest in continuing his coaching career and quickly became one of the handful of coaches who were possible Moore successors.

Whittingham, 66, served under Ron McBride and Urban Meyer at Utah. He had been with the program since 1994, when he first started out as a defensive line coach. Michigan will be the second head coaching stop for him. He is 177-88 all time.

Michigan is considered one of the top football jobs in the country despite the scandals that have plagued the school in recent years. One of the biggest included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the suspension of Jim Harbaugh. Moore also served a suspension as part of an NCAA investigation.

Through it all, Michigan won the national championship behind J.J. McCarthy in 2023. The Wolverines were 15-0 that season, going undefeated for the first time since 1997 under Carr. The Wolverines won the national championship that year as well.

Whittingham will be called upon to right the ship that has been rocking for the last few weeks.

The Wolverines will play in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31 against the Texas Longhorns.