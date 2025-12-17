Sherrone Moore 'had long history of domestic violence' against Michigan staffer, attorney alleges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details emerged this week in the scandal surrounding embattled former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, including allegations that he "had a long history of domestic violence" against the staffer with whom he allegedly maintained an inappropriate, years-long relationship.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day that Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest.

Det. Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department testified in court that the staffer called Sharp after Moore entered the residence and refused to leave. Sharp then told emergency dispatch that Moore was inside of her client's home "attacking her."

While speaking to officers after they arrived on the scene, Welker testified that Sharp claimed that Moore "had a long history of domestic violence against" the staffer with whom he was involved with and claimed that "he was very dangerous."

According to Welker's testimony, the staffer explained that after she and her attorney went to the university to file a report, she returned home to gather her belongings with the intention "to leave town." That's when she claims that Moore entered the residence without her permission. She described his emotional state and claimed that he "grabbed two knives out of her drawer and pointed them at her, saying, 'You ruined my life. You ruined my life.'"

The woman accused Moore of continuing to approach her until she was able to get her attorney on the phone, at which point he "immediately backed up and turned the knives on himself, pointing them at his neck, saying that he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch."

Moore then left the staffer's residence and was later taken into custody by law enforcement where he denied physically attacking the staffer.

Moore appeared in a Washtenaw County court on Friday, where his bond was set at $25,000 and included several conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest , including that Moore had engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the Michigan staffer for "a number of years" and that the woman broke up with him two days before his arrest.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of scissors, and then began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "my blood is on your hands" and "you ruined my life."

Welker’s testimony supported those allegations.

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore's attorney for comment.

Moore faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. He was released on bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22.