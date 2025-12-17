Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan Wolverines

Sherrone Moore 'had long history of domestic violence' against Michigan staffer, attorney alleges

Police testimony revealed allegations made by staffer's attorney on the day of Moore's arrest

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest Video

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's fall from grace on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details emerged this week in the scandal surrounding embattled former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, including allegations that he "had a long history of domestic violence" against the staffer with whom he allegedly maintained an inappropriate, years-long relationship.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed allegations made by the staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, on the day that Moore allegedly entered her home without permission, which later resulted in his arrest. 

Sherrone Moore looks on in the snow

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Det. Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department testified in court that the staffer called Sharp after Moore entered the residence and refused to leave. Sharp then told emergency dispatch that Moore was inside of her client's home "attacking her."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

While speaking to officers after they arrived on the scene, Welker testified that Sharp claimed that Moore "had a long history of domestic violence against" the staffer with whom he was involved with and claimed that "he was very dangerous."

According to Welker's testimony, the staffer explained that after she and her attorney went to the university to file a report, she returned home to gather her belongings with the intention "to leave town." That's when she claims that Moore entered the residence without her permission. She described his emotional state and claimed that he "grabbed two knives out of her drawer and pointed them at her, saying, 'You ruined my life. You ruined my life.'"

The woman accused Moore of continuing to approach her until she was able to get her attorney on the phone, at which point he "immediately backed up and turned the knives on himself, pointing them at his neck, saying that he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch." 

Michigan's Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is shown on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Moore then left the staffer's residence and was later taken into custody by law enforcement where he denied physically attacking the staffer.

Moore appeared in a Washtenaw County court on Friday, where his bond was set at $25,000 and included several conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged events that led up to Moore’s arrest, including that Moore had engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the Michigan staffer for "a number of years" and that the woman broke up with him two days before his arrest.

MICHIGAN PLAYERS FEEL 'VERY BETRAYED' BY SHERRONE MOORE SCANDAL, INTERIM COACH REVEALS

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home. 

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of scissors, and then began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "my blood is on your hands" and "you ruined my life." 

Welker’s testimony supported those allegations.

Sherrone Moore on zoom

Former head football coach Sherrone Moore of the University of Michigan Moore appears via video during his arraignment hearing at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court on Dec. 12, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Ryan Sun-Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital reached out to Moore's attorney for comment.

Moore faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. He was released on bond and is due back in court on Jan. 22. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue