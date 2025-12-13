Sherrone Moore's wife told police he was 'suicidal' after Michigan firing: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sherrone Moore's wife called 911 over concerns that the former Michigan coach was "suicidal" after "losing his job", according to dispatch audio obtained by the Detroit News.

Moore and the alleged victim had an "intimate relationship for a number of years," a prosecutor said during his hearing on Friday, but the victim broke up with Moore on Monday morning.

"According to our victim here, he did put a knife to his throat and ran out," the audio said. "They're also advising that when he left the location on their call, he walked out with several knives."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arraigned in court Friday on home-invasion and stalking charges.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

The audio also accused Moore of "stalking" the victim "for months."

Moore allegedly "barged" his way into the victim's residence shortly after Michigan fired him for cause due to an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. Moore allegedly grabbed butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Moore was given a mental health evaluation after his arrest before being lodged in jail.

The judge in the case granted Moore a $25,000 bond with conditions that included regular mental health treatment, being fitted with a GPS tracking device, no contact of any kind with the victim, and remaining in Michigan.

Moore's next court date is on Jan. 22.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.