Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan Wolverines

Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was 'stressed out' as rumors swirled about affair: 'It was too obvious'

New bombshell report details Moore's alleged paranoia as he felt people at Michigan knew of affair

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest Video

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore released on bail after arrest

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's fall from grace on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was reportedly paranoid throughout the 2025 season, worried his affair with a staffer was known on campus.

Moore was "stressed out" during the 2025 season, according to The Detroit Free Press, with reported rumors he had been in an extramarital affair with a staffer.

"Guys over there on that side of the building 100% knew about it," a former Michigan insider told the outlet. "They can deny it all they want, but there’s too many things that happened. If you didn’t know, you’re an idiot. It was too obvious."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherrone Moore calls plays against Illinois

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore during a game between against the Illinois Fighting Illini Oct. 19, 2024, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The outlet also reported about a fiery discussion between Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale earlier this year, during which Moore mentioned he didn’t want "people talking behind [his] back."

It was reported Moore overheard his assistants talking about possible recruits.

"Look, we’re trying to help you … get the right recruits," Martindale allegedly told Moore. Moore followed up by allegedly throwing expletive-laden questions at Martindale, asking if he knew what he was doing.

SHERRONE MOORE WASN'T TALKING TO ASSISTANTS FOR ‘WEEKS’ BEFORE SAGA, CRIED DURING CONFRONTATION: REPORT

"Yeah, I’m just the old guy," Martindale allegedly responded.

Moore, through tears, then allegedly said, "You don’t know how hard it is to be the head football coach and the pressure," and he proceeded to slam papers.

This happened all while Moore was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which was considered a "really weird dynamic," one ex-Michigan staffer told the Free Press.

"One of those things where everyone knew, but no one wanted to say it," the staffer added.

Sherrone Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail

Sherrone Moore's booking photo was obtained by Fox News Digital Dec. 18, 2025. (Washtenaw County Jail)

"She sat right in front of his office. Her desk was right in front of his office, like 2 feet in front of his."

Moore was fired after Michigan found he was having an inappropriate relationship, and he was jailed soon after for allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to take his own life.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor April 19, 2025. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted, Moore faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A not guilty plea was entered for Moore during his first court appearance earlier this month.

Moore's attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, told Fox News Digital she had no comment regarding the article. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue