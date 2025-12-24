Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was 'stressed out' as rumors swirled about affair: 'It was too obvious'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was reportedly paranoid throughout the 2025 season, worried his affair with a staffer was known on campus.

Moore was "stressed out" during the 2025 season, according to The Detroit Free Press, with reported rumors he had been in an extramarital affair with a staffer.

"Guys over there on that side of the building 100% knew about it," a former Michigan insider told the outlet. "They can deny it all they want, but there’s too many things that happened. If you didn’t know, you’re an idiot. It was too obvious."

The outlet also reported about a fiery discussion between Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale earlier this year, during which Moore mentioned he didn’t want "people talking behind [his] back."

It was reported Moore overheard his assistants talking about possible recruits.

"Look, we’re trying to help you … get the right recruits," Martindale allegedly told Moore. Moore followed up by allegedly throwing expletive-laden questions at Martindale, asking if he knew what he was doing.

"Yeah, I’m just the old guy," Martindale allegedly responded.

Moore, through tears, then allegedly said, "You don’t know how hard it is to be the head football coach and the pressure," and he proceeded to slam papers.

This happened all while Moore was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which was considered a "really weird dynamic," one ex-Michigan staffer told the Free Press.

"One of those things where everyone knew, but no one wanted to say it," the staffer added.

"She sat right in front of his office. Her desk was right in front of his office, like 2 feet in front of his."

Moore was fired after Michigan found he was having an inappropriate relationship, and he was jailed soon after for allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to take his own life.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

If convicted, Moore faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A not guilty plea was entered for Moore during his first court appearance earlier this month.

Moore's attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, told Fox News Digital she had no comment regarding the article.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

