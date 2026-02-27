Team USA star Jack Hughes gets another standing ovation from Penguins fans after return from Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA hero Jack Hughes received another standing ovation on Thursday, but this time it was from the away crowd.

When the starting lineups were being announced prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena, Hughes received another standing ovation from the Pittsburgh faithful.

It was the second such acknowledgment for Hughes in two days, as the Devils’ home crowd gave their superstar a lot of love after his performance in the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 24-year-old quickly became one of the most popular American hockey players in the NHL after scoring the golden goal in Team USA’s thrilling overtime win over Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday.

The standing ovations from road crowds are likely to become a common occurrence when the Devils play in the United States, whereas in Canada, he might likely be booed at.

It’s been a wild week for the Devils’ star. After Team USA’s win in Milan, the team flew to Miami to celebrate their win at E11even, a famous nightclub. When their raucous celebration wrapped up, they flew up to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump and attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Devils' first game back in action was on Wednesday, a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Hughes had an assist on the lone goal in the team’s loss on Wednesday, and in the Devils’ defeat on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hughes has played 38 games this season and scored 12 goals and registered 26 assists, averaging a point per game. He will look to help the Devils turn things around when they take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.