LSU Tigers

Former LSU receiver Devonta Lee, member of Tigers’ national title team, dead at 26

Lee played on the 2019 national championship team and later transferred to Louisiana Tech

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former LSU receiver Devonta Lee, who was a member of the 2019 national championship team, has died, his former team confirmed on Thursday. He was 26. 

Circumstances surrounding Lee’s death were not immediately known. Louisiana Tech University, another football program he played for, also confirmed his passing. 

Devonta Lee returns a kick

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devonta Lee (8) returns a kick against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Dec. 28, 2024. (Danny Wild/Imagn Images)

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver," their statement on X read. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family."

"The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee," LSU added in another post. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates." 

TMZ Sports reported that Lee was previously diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, following the 2022 season after complaining of severe back pain. He later underwent multiple surgeries and treatment before being declared cancer free. 

Devonta Lee warms up

Devonta Lee (16) of the LSU Tigers warms up during a game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Lee’s mother, Lacresia Brown, told KTVE that he was battling cancer at the time of his death.  

"He was a fighter and he loved everybody. [Devonta] was a good kid [and would] do anything for anybody," she told the outlet. "He loved football [and] he gave his all in anything he did. He worked out every day [and was] a very hard, dedicated player [who] never gave up in football. [I will miss] my son."

Devonta Lee is tackled

LSU Tigers wide receiver Devonta Lee (16) is tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive lineman Thomas Incoom (9) during the first half at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 18, 2021. (Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports)

Lee, a Louisiana native, appeared in 37 games across five college football seasons. He played three seasons at LSU where he totaled nine receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, he totaled two catches for 17 yards in three games. 

