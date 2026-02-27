Former LSU receiver Devonta Lee, member of Tigers’ national title team, dead at 26

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former LSU receiver Devonta Lee, who was a member of the 2019 national championship team, has died, his former team confirmed on Thursday. He was 26.

Circumstances surrounding Lee’s death were not immediately known. Louisiana Tech University, another football program he played for, also confirmed his passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver," their statement on X read. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family."

"The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee," LSU added in another post. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

TMZ Sports reported that Lee was previously diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, following the 2022 season after complaining of severe back pain. He later underwent multiple surgeries and treatment before being declared cancer free.

Lee’s mother, Lacresia Brown, told KTVE that he was battling cancer at the time of his death.

"He was a fighter and he loved everybody. [Devonta] was a good kid [and would] do anything for anybody," she told the outlet. "He loved football [and] he gave his all in anything he did. He worked out every day [and was] a very hard, dedicated player [who] never gave up in football. [I will miss] my son."

Lee, a Louisiana native, appeared in 37 games across five college football seasons. He played three seasons at LSU where he totaled nine receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, he totaled two catches for 17 yards in three games.