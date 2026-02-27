Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Megan Rapinoe says Eileen Gu representing China over US is an 'excellent business decision' amid controversy

'No shame in that game,' Rapinoe said of Gu

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Olympians from US military and Team Israel reveal thoughts on Eileen Gu amid controversy for China decision Video

Olympians from US military and Team Israel reveal thoughts on Eileen Gu amid controversy for China decision

US Air Force Olympian Kelly Curtis and Team Israel bobsled captain AJ Edelman spoke in support of Eileen Gu. (Jackson Thompson / Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe weighed in on the debate over Eileen Gu's decision to represent China despite growing up in the U.S. 

Gu, an American-born athlete competing for Team China in freeskiing, became one of the most controversial topics of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics while becoming the most accomplished women's freeskier in history. 

Controversy erupted after The Wall Street Journal reported that Gu and another American-born athlete who now competes for China, were paid a combined $6.6 million by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau in 2025. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Megan Rapinoe warms up in 2023

Megan Rapinoe warms up before the NWSL championship semifinal game against the San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium Nov. 5, 2023. (Ray Acevedo/USA Today Sports)

Gu is the highest-paid Winter Olympics athlete in the world, making an estimated $23 million in 2025 alone due to partnerships with Chinese companies, including the Bank of China and western companies. 

Rapinoe considers Gu's choice to compete for China an "excellent business decision."

"Excellent business decision on her part, I just have to say it," Rapinoe said on her podcast with co-host and spouse Sue Bird. "No shame in that game." 

Rapinoe and Bird went on to comment on a viral interaction between Gu and a reporter who asked the skier if she considered her two silver Olympic medals lost opportunities at winning gold. Gu suggested the reporter's question came from a ridiculous perspective after laughing at him. 

"That might be the best answer I've ever heard to a question like that," Bird said. "Perfect response.

Eileen Gu

Silver medalist Eileen Gu of China poses for photos after the award ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air event at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 16, 2026. (Wang Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"I love what she said. … She done bopped that man, so hard." 

Rapinoe and Bird agreed Gu's approach is "a great way to be raised." 

Gu has become a target for global criticism this Olympics for her decision to represent China while remaining silent on the country's alleged human rights abuses.

In an interview with Time magazine, Gu was asked her thoughts on China's alleged persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. 

"I haven’t done the research. I don’t think it’s my business. I’m not going to make big claims on my social media," Gu answered. 

"I’m just more of a skeptic when it comes to data in general. … So, it’s not like I can read an article and be like, ‘Oh, well, this must be the truth.’ I need to have a ton of evidence. I need to maybe go to the place, maybe talk to 10 primary source people who are in a location and have experienced life there.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Eileen Gu after her first jump

Eileen Gu of China reacts after her first jump in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualification during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park Feb. 14, 2026. (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

"Then I need to go see images. I need to listen to recordings. I need to think about how history affects it. Then I need to read books on how politics affects it. This is a lifelong search. It’s irresponsible to ask me to be the mouthpiece for any agenda."

Rapinoe and Bird are self-proclaimed champions for equality and social justice. They did not mention Gu's silence on China's human rights abuses during Thursday's podcast episode. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Alysa Liu vs Eileen Gu: How two Chinese-American stars wound up on opposite sides of an Olympic proxy war
Alysa Liu vs Eileen Gu: How two Chinese-American stars wound up on opposite sides of an Olympic proxy war

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue