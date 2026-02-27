Megan Rapinoe says Eileen Gu representing China over US is an 'excellent business decision' amid controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe weighed in on the debate over Eileen Gu's decision to represent China despite growing up in the U.S.

Gu, an American-born athlete competing for Team China in freeskiing, became one of the most controversial topics of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics while becoming the most accomplished women's freeskier in history.

Controversy erupted after The Wall Street Journal reported that Gu and another American-born athlete who now competes for China, were paid a combined $6.6 million by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau in 2025.

Gu is the highest-paid Winter Olympics athlete in the world, making an estimated $23 million in 2025 alone due to partnerships with Chinese companies, including the Bank of China and western companies.

Rapinoe considers Gu's choice to compete for China an "excellent business decision."

"Excellent business decision on her part, I just have to say it," Rapinoe said on her podcast with co-host and spouse Sue Bird. "No shame in that game."

Rapinoe and Bird went on to comment on a viral interaction between Gu and a reporter who asked the skier if she considered her two silver Olympic medals lost opportunities at winning gold. Gu suggested the reporter's question came from a ridiculous perspective after laughing at him.

"That might be the best answer I've ever heard to a question like that," Bird said. "Perfect response.

"I love what she said. … She done bopped that man, so hard."

Rapinoe and Bird agreed Gu's approach is "a great way to be raised."

Gu has become a target for global criticism this Olympics for her decision to represent China while remaining silent on the country's alleged human rights abuses.

In an interview with Time magazine, Gu was asked her thoughts on China's alleged persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

"I haven’t done the research. I don’t think it’s my business. I’m not going to make big claims on my social media," Gu answered.

"I’m just more of a skeptic when it comes to data in general. … So, it’s not like I can read an article and be like, ‘Oh, well, this must be the truth.’ I need to have a ton of evidence. I need to maybe go to the place, maybe talk to 10 primary source people who are in a location and have experienced life there.

"Then I need to go see images. I need to listen to recordings. I need to think about how history affects it. Then I need to read books on how politics affects it. This is a lifelong search. It’s irresponsible to ask me to be the mouthpiece for any agenda."

Rapinoe and Bird are self-proclaimed champions for equality and social justice. They did not mention Gu's silence on China's human rights abuses during Thursday's podcast episode.