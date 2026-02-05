Finland's Olympic women's ice hockey team postpones game as players deal with norovirus outbreak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A preliminary round match between Finland and Canada in women’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics was postponed on Thursday due to a norovirus outbreak.

The Finnish women’s team was dealing with the issue, the team said.

Their matchup with Canada was postponed to Feb. 12. Finland completed its early afternoon practice session with just eight skaters and two goalies. The remaining 13 players were either in quarantine or isolation due to the stomach virus issue that started to affect the players Tuesday.

"While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition," Olympic officials announced.

"All stakeholders thank teams, partners and fans for their cooperation and understanding, and look forward to the rescheduled game being played under safe and appropriate conditions."

Finland was already considering possibly forfeiting the matchup.

Finland coach Tero Lehterä said it may have been unfair to ask his 10 healthy players to compete in a full game. The coach said the team took into account the possibility that Canada was also plagued by the same issue.

"Most of them are getting better but not healthy enough to play. And there’s the chance that if we would play it could influence Team Canada and their health as well," Lehterä said following practice.

"But I couldn’t risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.