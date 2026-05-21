WWE legend Nikki Bella takes on role as Chief Margarita Officer, talks investment values, best time for margs

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WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella on Thursday enhanced her already impressive portfolio as she was announced as an investor and the Chief Margarita Officer for Madam Paleta Tequila.

Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Garcia-Colace, explained to Fox News Digital she was looking to invest in a tequila brand that shared her core values and reflected every part of who she was as a person. Madam Paleta proved to be the tag team partner she was looking for in the spirits world.

"The coolest title ever that I felt like took me two decades to earn – drinking a lot of tequila. So, I am not only the face of Madam Paleta but also have invested in this company. I’ve been on the search to be a part of a tequila company for a very long time, just naturally drinking tequila all the time, especially on my reality shows, I’m known as a wino but everyone’s like, ‘Nikki, loves her skinny, spicy margaritas," she said. "So that’s why it’s a title very well-deserved. It’s been incredible to finally find a brand that I have connected with. When you have a platform, and I’ve built my platform, and have built myself as an entrepreneur because I have that authentic connection with my fan base and they know that I am only going to promote stuff that I truly believe in and there’s been so many companies that have come to me that I’ve been like, ‘I won’t drink it, don’t buy it, don’t believe in it.’

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"When Madam Paleta came along, one, I know how important it is, especially at my age, to have 100% blue agave. Us in our 40s, we get hangovers pretty quickly. So, anything I drink, I’m like, is it clean? It needs to be clean because I’m gonna have a few. And not only that, I really love the company. I love that women run it, I love that I get to insert my Mexican roots in something that I believe in. My father, my stepsister and my half-siblings, they all still live in Mexico and it’s been that part of me where I really wanted to place myself in. This checked all of my boxes, and you know, I’m very much women empowerment but when I saw the opportunity to be a part of a company that I can help grow, that was just like, I can do this. And then I tasted it, and I was like, ‘OK, this is amazing,’ because that’s always like the final check. I can’t sell stuff if I’m not drinking it."

The pro wrestling legend said that because she built her brand based on the connections she shares with her fan base as well as being her authentic self, she wanted to invest in a company that also shared those values.

She told Fox News Digital that when she got into entrepreneurship she wanted to invest in companies that shared the same morals she had in her own life.

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"My brand, I’m self-made, and I have built my brand through WWE and that’s purely based off connections, authenticity and it’s something that I’ve always taken very serious. Brie (Bella) and I talk about this all the time, it’s why we know where we’re at today because our fans know they can connect with us and that our foundation is true – we walk in our truth," she said. "And we just never been the types, and I’m sure it kills our team at times, because we will say no to like huge brand deals but if I don’t believe in what they do behind the scenes, I can’t be a part of that. I don’t want to be a part of that. I’ve always felt that you truly will be the best entrepreneur if the morals you have in life, you bring that to what you do in business and I feel like that’s how we’ve grown such a massive platform and not just nationally but globally and it’s because we’ve stuck to those.

"Our fans know, anything I’m going to sell to them, they’re like, ‘Well, she’s never steered us wrong before and we know what she says is true.’ Also, nowadays, I think it’s very important because you can partner with a brand that can destroy the band you built for two decades in a second. It’s not like you just jump in and say yes real quick. There’s so much we do behind the scenes to make sure. And when I was like wow this company is incredible, the people are incredible, and they’re honest about everything, that’s a game-changer when you’re looking at brands to partner up with."

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Madam Paleta was the first flavored tequila to win "Best in Class" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and hoped to redefine how tequila fans enjoy the drink.

Nikki Bella underscored that a margarita, of course with Madam Paleta, hits best when drinking with friends.

"Tequila is an upper for me and that’s like party time. I feel like it’s when I get together with my girlfriends and the sun’s out and we want skinny margs or when we’re by the pool or when we’re at a festival. Also for me, this is how I’ve become a big tequila connoisseur. In a night of drinking a lot, I don’t want to down a bottle of wine because I know how I’m going to feel the next day," she told Fox News Digital. "That’s just inevitable with wine. But I know I can have about five margaritas, especially if it’s clean. It’s what’s started for me to really look into clean tequila because, look, anything we have a lot of, obviously we’re gonna hurt the next day – that’s just alcohol. But tequila always, it’s when I know it’s a time to have fun or, gosh, we’re all in Vegas and we’re all doing WrestleMania week and we’re exhausted with our meet and greets and now we have to go to dinner, it’s like I’m gonna stop and get a tequila drink because I need to get awake and I need to get that fun spark.

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"For me, tequila is like, throwaway the Red Bull, go have yourself a nice tequila drink, at least you’re being better to your body. It gives you that quick lift. What’s nice about our tequila, let’s just say you’re at home and you’re ready out and you need something quick – just pour it over ice. And, I’m not a shot taker, I hate shots, I think they’re so gross. When I got this the first time and I put ice in a cup because I wanted to just taste it pure, I was like, oh my god, that is really good. I can do that. I mean, I’m still not a shot taker but I can sip on this. This is really good. I just feel like, anything you need an up, anytime, you have friends over, you’re going to the pool, or you’re getting your night started, just want to have something to sip, those are the good moments."