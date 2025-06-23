Fever's Sophie Cunningham celebrates hitting 1M TikTok followers after sticking up for Caitlin Clark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham started out last Wednesday with just over 300,000 TikTok followers coming off a heated game against the Connecticut Sun, which saw her get ejected when she doled out some retribution before the buzzer sounded.

The moment she tussled with Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, who had poked Caitlin Clark in the eye earlier in the game, she became an instant sensation. Cunningham had previously gone viral before for her outfit choices while she was with the Phoenix Mercury. However, even she may admit that she never saw her popularity soar as it did over the last six days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Saturday, Cunningham surpassed more than 1 million followers on TikTok and thanked her newfound fans for their appreciation.

"should buy yall a beer or 2! Cheeeers friends," she captioned a video.

As of Tuesday morning, Cunningham had 1.4 million TikTok followers.

Cunningham gained huge favor for her apparent defense of Clark, who was not only poked in the face, but pushed to the floor in the team’s win over the Sun.

CAITLIN CLARK'S SHOCKING COLD STREAK CONTINUES AS FEVER CRUMBLE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER TO ACES

She was fined for her actions following the foul on Sheldon and for the ejection, but she was adamant in her defense of Clark.

"During that, it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA," Cunningham told reporters days after the team lost to the Golden State Valkyries. "At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do."

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Cunningham showed off her bond with Clark and fellow teammate Lexie Hull. She wore a shirt that read, "Tres Leches."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cunningham and the Fever have hit a losing spell the last two games but have an opportunity to get back on the right track Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm.