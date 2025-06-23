Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham shows off tight bond with Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull through cheeky pre-game outfit

Indiana guard's popularity soars after fiercely defending Clark on the court

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is gelling quite nicely with her new teammates this season, and her pre-game outfit before Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces proves that point. 

Her shirt, in particular, had quite the cheeky message of just how tight she is with a certain duo. 

Cunningham, who has recently seen her popularity in the WNBA grow after defending Caitlin Clark on the court against the Connecticut Sun, donned a shirt with herself, Clark and fellow guard Lexie Hull on it with the words "Tres Leches" printed as well. 

Sophie Cunningham shows off pre-game outfit

Sophie Cunningham, #8 of the Indiana Fever, arrives at the arena before the game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 22, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Tres Leches" translates from Spanish to "Three Milks" – as we said, quite the cheeky message from Cunningham. 

However, in the spirit of athletes showcasing their support and bond with teammates, Cunningham leaves no reason to doubt how much she loves her women in the locker room on and off the court. 

She was also doing it with her words recently, as she spoke in fiery fashion to reporters about having to physically defend Clark this past Tuesday against Sun players. She called out the WNBA and its referees for "not protecting" Clark. 

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM CALLS OUT WNBA REFS FOR NOT PROTECTING CAITLIN CLARK AFTER STARTING FIGHT TO PROTECT HER

She got into a physical altercation with Jacy Sheldon after the latter poked Clark in the eye, which quickly led to a skirmish when Marina Mabrey shoved the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year onto the hardwood. 

Cunningham, Sheldon and Sun guard Lindsay Allen were ejected from the game with about 40 seconds left after Cunningham fouled Sheldon hard underneath the basket on a fast break. 

"During that, it was just part of the game," Cunningham told reporters. "I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do." 

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham laugh on sideline

From left to right, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, #10, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, laugh near the team bench on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

Last season, while Clark was breaking rookie and league records, there was a lot of debate about whether the league was protecting her on the court, as teams got very physical with her to potentially disrupt her game.

Since Cunningham joined the Fever this season, she has been vocal even on the sidelines when Clark or any of her teammates are getting roughed up. Additionally, when she has checked into the game, Cunningham is sure to step between anyone who is messing with her teammates, as evident during the incidents with Clark. 

As a result of being a good teammate to one of the league’s faces, Cunningham’s popularity has skyrocketed, and that shows in her social media following. She had fewer than 400,000 followers on TikTok prior to last Tuesday’s game against the Sun. She now has 1.3 million and counting on that platform. 

On Instagram, the number was more than 300,000, and it now stands at more than 839,000. 

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark claps on sideline

Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, left, and guard Caitlin Clark, #22, react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

If Cunningham was not already showing herself as the Fever’s "enforcer" enough, she has the credentials to back it up, as she is a black belt in Taekwondo. 

Cunningham and the Fever, though, want to win games as well as make a physical statement when needed. They have dropped back-to-back games now after losing to the Aces on Sunday, when she had nine points, six rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.