Caitlin Clark's shocking cold streak continues as Fever crumble in the fourth quarter to Aces

Caitlin Clark’s shooting slump continued in the Indiana Fever’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, 89-81.

Clark went 7-of-20 from the field with 4-of-4 made from the free throw line for a total 19 points, but she was just 1-of-10 from three-point territory.

Combined with her 0-of-7 from beyond the arc in the loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, Clark is an uncharacteristic 1-of-17 from three in her last two games.

But the Fever were leading throughout this game, heading into the fourth quarter with a 61-58 advantage. However, the Aces, led by three-time league MVP A’ja Wilson and her 24 points for the game, started to take over on their home court in crunch time.

Teamed up with Jackie Young (19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Chelsea Gray (18 points, three rebounds, three assists), Wilson and the Aces outscored the Fever 31-20 in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

While Clark was struggling with her jumper in this game, the Fever were seeing great contributions from the game’s leading scorer, Aliyah Boston, who had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting, and Kelsey Mitchell, who had a big chunk of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to keep Indiana in the game.

But after Mitchell’s three-pointer tied things at 69 apiece with five minutes to play, the Aces strapped in and started to pull away, thanks to some key baskets from Young, Wilson and Gray.

Since Clark’s 20-point game in the win over Connecticut, a game that got super-contentious between both sides, with Clark getting poked in the eye and shoved to the ground at one point, she hasn’t shot well, and the Fever haven’t been able to come away with a win on this West Coast trip.

Granted, Clark has played in just eight of Indiana’s 13 games this season due to injury. This is her fourth game back, and she shot very well in the first two, which were wins over the New York Liberty and Sun.

Of course, Clark, even as good of a shooter as she can be, can fall into a slump every now and then.

But once again, the Fever weren’t able to overcome those missed shots.

The West Coast schedule continues with a final game against the Seattle Storm, winners of back-to-back games entering Sunday, on Tuesday before the Fever head back home.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.