Federer and Nadal face German qualifiers at French Open

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.

Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.