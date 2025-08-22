Father of Celtics star Jaylen Brown arrested for attempted murder after alleged parking lot dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, was charged with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing a youth football coach during a parking lot dispute in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The elder Brown, who goes by his middle name, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. Online records show that the 57-year-old was arrested on an attempted murder charge and that his bail was set at $300,000 after an initial court appearance.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told News 3 in Las Vegas that a dispute over a parking space erupted at All American Park just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, one person was stabbed in the stomach and taken to hospital for surgery. One suspect was also taken into custody.

An arrest report obtained by the station detailed the altercation that led to the stabbing.

A witness in the victim’s car told police that the fight began when a passenger in an SUV parked next to their car opened their door and dinged it. The victim, who has not been identified, got out to check the damage and was immediately confronted by the driver of the SUV, believed to be Marselles Brown.

Brown allegedly confronted the man aggressively and the two engaged in a heated verbal altercation. The victim’s girlfriend said she witnessed her boyfriend slap the side mirror of the SUV.

The verbal altercation then turned physical when the victim’s girlfriend said she saw the man pull out an "unknown object" and stab the victim in the back. According to the arrest report, another witness told police that the suspect swung his knife "25 times" at the victim.

The victim, who was described in reports as a youth football coach, and his girlfriend managed to drive away in their car and wait in a different location for first responders. Doctors told LVMPD that the victim suffered several stab wounds to the back, upper right clavicle and left hand, News 3 reported.

Fox News Digital requested an arrest report from LVMPD.

Marselles Brown’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, told News 3 reporter Jane Davenport that he was advised by Brown that he acted in self-defense after claiming that the victim in the case allegedly struck him over the head with a gun.

Marselles Brown is due back in court Tuesday, according to online records.